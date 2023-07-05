Halozyme: Inflection Point With argenx's Vyvgart SC Approval (Reiterating Buy)
Summary
- argenx's Vyvgart Hytrulo, a game-changer with its 1-minute SC formulation, opens a new revenue stream for Halozyme with sales expected to surpass $10Bn.
- Despite past headwinds, Vyvgart's SC approval and potential co-formulation patent disclosure could kick-start HALO's stock recovery.
- A plethora of 2023 catalysts including subcutaneous formulation data for Ocrevus and Opdivo, Tecentriq approval, and phase 3 efgartigimod CIDP readout may further elevate HALO's stock.
- Amid potential risks, HALO's attractive P/E ratio, strong cash position, and future royalty streams forecast a promising growth trajectory.
- We maintain a buy rating for Halozyme.
Update: Resurgence on the Horizon: Halozyme's Inflection Point with argenx's Vyvgart SC Approval
A pivotal event unfolded on June 20th, as argenx's (ARGX) subcutaneous formulation of Vyvgart was approved for myasthenia gravis (MG), a long-awaited step that brings a breath of fresh air into Halozyme's (NASDAQ:HALO) product cycle. We believe the FDA's approval of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vyvgart Hytrulo (SC efgartigimod) opens the gate for an additional revenue stream for Halozyme and we believe SC formulation will be a game-changer and boost its sales trajectory considering the convenient nature of the administration (cuts the injection time from a 1 hour-long IV infusion to a roughly 1-minute subcutaneous injection), some analysts are projecting Vyvgart's peak sales to surpass $10Bn.
Potential inflection point for Halozyme
Since we initiated Halozyme back in April, Halozyme's stock has endured a turbulent year, burdened by a series of unfortunate events: a) the delay in Vyvgart's PDUFA approval, b) an intellectual property setback in the EU for Darzalex, and c) overhang around IRA (inflation reduction act). However, we believe Vyvgart's recent SC approval might be the first sign of a market rebound for HALO, given its potential to substantially increase patient reach (and prescribing volume) through its convenient dosing that can boost efgartigimod's sales (remember the current efgartigimod is just an IV formulation without using Halozyme's technology and efgar still generated ~$400m). Furthermore, we believe there is a possibility that the companies may disclose a co-formulation patent, which can add more confidence around its royalty cash flow beyond 10 years for efgartigimod (which may have not been fully priced into the current valuation).
Lots of catalysts to be excited at
Furthermore, we believe 2023 isn't lacking catalysts for HALO, which might be the impetus needed to liberate the stock from its current slump. We believe the critical upcoming events include a) Ocrevus and Opdivo subcutaneous formulation data in the 2H 2023, b) the potential approval of Tecentriq, c) the high-volume autoinjector human study results (2H 2023), d) phase 3 efgartigimod CIDP readout (2H 2023), and c) efgartigimod ITP launch 2H 2023 or during 2024.
Risks
Our thesis hinges on the company's ability to deliver favorable clinical data readouts and robust royalties. Other potential risk factors that investors should consider are a) competitive pressure (from other competitive technologies), b) regulatory obstacles, and c) reimbursement issues and pricing concerns (potential tailwind from IRA).
Conclusion
Net-net, we believe that Halozyme is on the verge of a significant inflection point and reiterate our non-consensus Buy rating moving into 2H 2023. In terms of the valuation standpoint, the company's PE ratio is only 13.8, which is highly attractive for a high-growth biotech company and the current $275m cash in the balance sheet should give comfort to investors. The main reason for our non-consensus optimism around the stock is that we believe the stock's current value does not adequately reflect the potential upside from the post-wave 3 royalty streams, where we see royalty growth into 2030 where the market will re-rate the stock moving forward in a short period of time as better than expected royalty stream comes in from argenx's efgartigimod SC formulation, especially when argenx is pricing the SC formulation in line with the IV formulation. Furthermore, we believe there are potential positive catalysts in the mid-term future in Wave 4 activities around initial IP discussions (2027 in the US).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)
"the current $275m cash in the balance sheet should give comfort to investors"
What about the 1.5B debt and the relatively low free cash flow?