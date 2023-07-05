Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Still Avoiding Union Pacific

Patrick Doyle
Summary

  • Union Pacific shares have returned a loss of 1.4% in the past 10 months, with the company's interest expense expected to continue growing.
  • Traffic figures indicate a sluggish North American economy, with intermodal activity dropping 37.5% from the previous year.
  • Despite a 3.3% increase in revenue for the most recent quarter, input costs have resulted in a 3.5% decrease in operating income compared to the same period last year.

Union Pacific Railroad train approaching

ElsvanderGun

It’s been about 10 months since I wrote my cautious note about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) stock, suggesting that short puts were the most compelling way to “play” the stock. In that time, the shares have returned a loss of 1.4% against

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

K
KJ_07
Today, 8:06 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (54)
This article is a bunch of nonsense. Not a single sentence makes any sense.
Patrick Doyle
Patrick Doyle
Today, 8:18 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.5K)
@KJ_07 Not a single one?! I checked, and I think you're wrong about that. For instance, here's one plucked from the above:
"Second, an investor can receive just under 300 basis points more on a risk free investment at the moment."
Now, you may disagree, but is it unclear? Poorly written? Is there a language barrier?
Were you one of the people who told me I was crazy for eschewing UNP 10 months ago because reasons? If so, how's that working out for you, especially when compared to the risk free rate?!!
Anyway, thanks for the very sensible comment and take care.
PD
