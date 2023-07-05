The Elephant (SPY) Is Ready To Fly

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

As a voter, we would join political and ideological debates but as an investor, we should not be distracted by them. It's better to focus only on the impact of them, by assuming that all politics and fiscal actions - election outcomes, laws, or executive orders, etc. - are given. - Author

Introduction

Whenever I have a somewhat tedious time, I habitually view my published articles cursorily. I picked one, and read through until a Table appeared. That's why I found an unusual word, "trifecta.":

Figure 1 shows the ups and downs of the prior- and post-election markets with Schwab Broad Market ETF [SCHB] and Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF [SCHZ]. The downward or upward consecutive nine and seven runs are highlighted. Nine declines of S&P (Oct. 25 - Nov. 4), seven slides of DOW (Oct. 24 - Nov.4), and seven advances of DOW (Nov. 7 - Nov. 15) were extremely rare movements. These unusual markets reflected a combination of wrong expectations, confusion, and over-reactions. Yesterday (Nov. 21, 2016) and today (Nov. 22, 2016) Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Average made a trifecta of records for two days in a low. Today, they were closed at 19,023.87, 2,202.94, and 5,386.35, respectively; extended their post-election rally. Investors have stacked into industrials, banks, and health-care stocks on bets that the Trump administration would boost infrastructure spending and loosen regulation. Such no-clear directions, sudden changes in volumes, and unexpected sector rotations provide ample opportunities to hedge and active funds which underperformed index funds on average until last year. Long-term investor, however, would be better not to jump on the security-pickers' bandwagon. Instead, it would be better to stick with the planned course with well-diversified portfolios."

- "Trump-o-nomics", Nov 23, 2016, the italics are my emphases

Table 1: Performance Comparison: Portfolio vs. S&P 500 Stock Index Daily Percent Change Cumulative Percent Change DATE DOW S&P DOW S&P SCHB SCHZ DOW S&P SCHB SCHZ 10/24/2016 18,223.03 2,151.33 * * * * * * * * 10/25/2016 18,169.27 2,143.16 -0.30% -0.38% -0.41% 0.00% -0.30% -0.38% -0.41% 0.00% 10/26/2016 18,199.22 2,139.43 0.16% -0.17% -0.27% -0.13% -0.13% -0.55% -0.68% -0.13% 10/27/2016 18,169.68 2,133.04 -0.16% -0.30% -0.47% -0.23% -0.29% -0.85% -1.14% -0.36% 10/28/2016 18,161.94 2,126.46 -0.04% -0.31% -0.25% -0.06% -0.34% -1.16% -1.40% -0.41% 10/31/2016 18,142.42 2,126.15 -0.11% -0.01% 0.10% 0.06% -0.44% -1.18% -1.30% -0.36% 11/1/2016 18,037.10 2,111.72 -0.58% -0.68% -0.76% -0.17% -1.03% -1.86% -2.06% -0.53% 11/2/2016 17,959.64 2,097.94 -0.43% -0.65% -0.71% 0.06% -1.46% -2.51% -2.78% -0.47% 11/3/2016 17,930.67 2,088.66 -0.16% -0.44% -0.42% 0.00% -1.62% -2.96% -3.19% -0.47% 11/4/2016 17,888.28 2,085.18 -0.24% -0.17% -0.04% 0.11% -1.85% -3.12% -3.23% -0.36% 11/7/2016 18,259.60 2,131.52 2.05% 2.20% 2.13% -0.11% 0.20% -0.93% -1.11% -0.47% 11/8/2016 18,332.74 2,139.56 0.40% 0.38% 0.25% -0.15% 0.60% -0.55% -0.85% -0.62% 11/9/2016 18,589.69 2,163.26 1.39% 1.10% 1.41% -0.85% 1.99% 0.55% 0.56% -1.47% 11/10/2016 18,807.88 2,167.48 1.17% 0.19% 0.33% -0.44% 3.16% 0.75% 0.88% -1.91% 11/11/2016 18,847.67 2,164.45 0.21% -0.14% 0.08% -0.25% 3.37% 0.61% 0.96% -2.16% 11/14/2016 18,868.69 2,164.20 0.11% -0.01% 0.25% -0.42% 3.48% 0.60% 1.21% -2.59% 11/15/2016 18,923.06 2,180.39 0.29% 0.75% 0.74% 0.06% 3.77% 1.34% 1.95% -2.53% 11/16/2016 18,868.14 2,176.94 -0.29% -0.16% -0.13% 0.12% 3.48% 1.18% 1.81% -2.41% 11/17/2016 18,161.94 2,126.46 -3.81% -2.35% 0.53% -0.23% -0.34% -1.16% 2.34% -2.64% 11/18/2016 18,161.94 2,126.46 0.00% 0.00% -0.11% -0.29% -0.34% -1.16% 2.23% -2.93% 11/21/2016 18,956.69 2,198.18 4.28% 3.32% 0.66% 0.02% 3.95% 2.15% 2.89% -2.91% 11/22/2016 19,023.87 2,202.94 0.35% 0.22% 0.30% 0.12% 4.30% 2.37% 3.19% -2.80% Note: The percent change formula: 200*(B-A)/(B+A) Click to enlarge

Trifecta has been used in nutrition and horserace, meaning 1) The best nutrition: first, second, and third, or 2) Three horses win first, second, and third.

In investment, I used the term as three market indices (SPY, DOW, and QQQ), as shown in Table 2 move in the same direction (up or down) all three together.

Table 2. Trifecta, Double, Single, and No Hit of SPY, DIA, and QQQ From May 01 to Jul 03, 2023 SPY DIA QQQ T. D. & S. DATE PRICE %CH m/P PRICE %CH m/P PRICE %CH m/P T D S 04/28/23 414.39 * * 339.53 * * 322.12 * * 05/01/23 413.97 -0.10% m 338.86 -0.20% m 321.75 -0.11% m * * * 05/02/23 409.32 -1.12% m 335.39 -1.02% m 318.94 -0.87% m * * * 05/03/23 406.51 -0.69% m 332.64 -0.82% m 316.86 -0.65% m * * * 05/04/23 403.63 -0.71% m 329.87 -0.83% m 315.74 -0.35% m * * * 05/05/23 411.10 1.85% P 335.25 1.63% P 322.45 2.13% P T 05/08/23 411.21 0.03% P 334.74 -0.15% m 323.25 0.25% P D 05/09/23 409.41 -0.44% m 334.29 -0.13% m 321.20 -0.63% m * * * 05/10/23 411.32 0.47% P 334.01 -0.08% m 324.69 1.09% P D 05/11/23 410.60 -0.18% m 331.86 -0.64% m 325.75 0.33% P S 05/12/23 410.07 -0.13% m 331.73 -0.04% m 324.58 -0.36% m * * * 05/15/23 411.48 0.34% P 332.30 0.17% P 326.34 0.54% P T 05/16/23 408.73 -0.67% m 328.89 -1.03% m 326.71 0.11% m * * * 05/17/23 413.69 1.21% P 333.14 1.29% P 330.67 1.21% P T 05/18/23 417.68 0.96% P 333.44 0.09% P 336.81 1.86% P T 05/19/23 417.07 -0.15% m 334.58 0.34% P 336.05 -0.23% m S 05/22/23 417.24 0.04% P 332.15 -0.73% P 337.18 0.34% P T 05/23/23 412.56 -1.12% m 329.87 -0.69% m 332.90 -1.27% m * * * 05/24/23 409.57 -0.72% m 327.27 -0.79% m 331.20 -0.51% m * * * 05/25/23 413.12 0.87% P 327.01 -0.08% P 339.25 2.43% P T 05/26/23 418.47 1.30% P 330.10 0.94% P 347.92 2.56% P T 05/30/23 418.62 0.04% P 329.78 -0.10% P 349.50 0.45% P T 05/31/23 416.30 -0.55% m 328.78 -0.30% m 347.51 -0.57% m * * * 06/01/23 420.26 0.95% P 330.20 0.43% P 351.53 1.16% P T 06/02/23 426.34 1.45% P 337.31 2.15% P 354.16 0.75% P T 06/05/23 425.52 -0.19% m 335.37 -0.58% m 354.41 0.07% P S 06/06/23 426.45 0.22% P 335.41 0.01% P 354.35 -0.02% m S 06/07/23 424.97 -0.35% m 336.41 0.30% m 348.34 -1.70% m * * * 06/08/23 427.54 0.60% P 338.05 0.49% P 352.67 1.24% P T 06/09/23 428.31 0.18% P 338.51 0.14% P 354.01 0.38% P T 06/12/23 432.19 0.91% P 340.40 0.56% P 360.00 1.69% P T 06/13/23 435.04 0.66% P 341.85 0.43% P 362.76 0.77% P T 06/14/23 435.56 0.12% P 339.65 -0.64% P 365.40 0.73% P T 06/15/23 440.96 1.24% P 342.95 0.97% P 369.75 1.19% P T 06/16/23 439.46 -0.34% m 343.99 0.30% m 367.43 -0.63% m * * * 06/20/23 437.18 -0.52% m 340.46 -1.03% m 366.90 -0.14% m * * * 06/21/23 434.94 -0.51% m 339.43 -0.30% m 361.90 -1.36% m * * * 06/22/23 436.51 0.36% P 339.34 -0.03% P 366.17 1.18% P T 06/23/23 433.21 -0.76% m 337.16 -0.64% m 362.54 -0.99% m * * * 06/26/23 431.44 -0.41% m 337.14 -0.01% m 357.68 -1.34% m * * * 06/27/23 436.17 1.10% P 339.23 0.62% P 363.83 1.72% P T 06/28/23 436.39 0.05% P 338.63 -0.18% P 364.54 0.20% P T 06/29/23 438.11 0.39% P 341.16 0.75% P 363.81 -0.20% m D 06/30/23 443.28 1.18% P 343.85 0.79% P 369.42 1.54% P T 07/03/23 443.79 0.12% P 344.07 0.06% P 370.29 0.24% P T NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 2. T is Bull's Trifecta, D is Double, S is single 3. Author made the Table Click to enlarge

The difference between Table 2 (Jul 04, 2023) and Table 1 (Nov. 23, 2016) are:

Table 2 used the Traditional Asymmetrical Growth Formula [TAGF] while Table 1 used the Moore Symmetrical Growth Formula [MSGF]. The later can calculate the cumulative growth rate but the former can't.

The Focus

The current Uptrend, starting Mar 31 is expected to break out into the sky soon

A review the trifecta Euphoria.

A bullish market perspective in the multiple years.

2023 vs. 2016

Seven Decades and seven years ago, 1946, the Bretton Woods System was established by John Maynard Keynes (of the U.K.) and Harry D. White (of the U.S.) reached a historical agreement with other countries.

In 1971, President Nixon discontinued the gold conversion by the Smithsonian Agreement, announcing, "I am a Keynesian." Exchange rates of each country were pegged to dollars in the original system. But after 1971, exchange rates have been floating, and the role of the ongoing trading clearing finally ended in 2016, exactly a half decade (1971 - 2016) later.

Seven years later, in 2023, so many political and economic events have occurred and the election will be again next year. So, I suggested on the top, as investors we must concentrate on investing, without being distracted by any political bias.

The Trifecta Euphoria?

I plugged in the SA window "Trifecta", the list of SA publications related trifecta was "endless." I have not encountered any article at all.

Market Insider advocated:

The stock market is on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that suggests big upside ahead US stocks could be on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that signals more upside ahead, according to Carson Group's Ryan Detrick. To complete the trifecta, the S&P 500 needs to generate a positive return in the month of January. 'We continue to see more positives than negatives, and we think 2023 could actually be quite a good year for investors,' Detrick said. Top editors give you the stories you want - delivered right to your inbox each weekday." (The italics are mine)

The solicitation of Market Insider affected many writers, commentors, and investors, with the catchword of Trifecta, Santa Claus Rally, and January Effect, without any actual data analysis.

The Market Perspective in the several Weeks

As Market Insider mentioned, Santa Claus Rally and the January effect generated several trifectas in January, but in February, March, and April, bears nicely came back to successfully weaken the bullish movement.

In the last two weeks of April, however, two vehement bull push - 1) a trifecta in a two days in a row on Apr 21 and Apr 22, and 2) a trifecta in a three days in a row on Apr 26, Apr 27, and Apr 28 - took a great turning point.

Since this turning point the Bull market, starting in 2009, has made a very strong upward moment, with three-months old Uptrend and SPY (Elephant).

As a result, we expect a very solid bullish market condition which we, all bullish investors, patiently waited for. The market really times well the firework on 4th of July.

The Conclusion

In Table 2 contained 1) a Trifecta in 6 days in a row, ,2) a Trifecta in three days in a row, 3) Four of the Trifecta in two days in a row, and 4) four Trifecta for one day, Remember we had only one in 3) a Trifecta in two days in a row.

The Table 2 no doubt provided the market perspective, analyzing by the "Pen-and-Pencil-Only [PPO] Approach with the market data on Jun 01 through Jul 03. The market will have surged in the several years.

Note how much powder bulls have. We are just near the Rocket Launching Site to Moon now.