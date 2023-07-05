LRT Capital Management June 2023 Investor Update
Summary
- LRT Capital is a fundamental investment hedge fund. Our sole aim in crafting our investment program is to maximize long-term investment returns.
- During the month, the LRT Global Opportunities strategy returned an estimated +11.09%, bringing year-to-date returns to +32.14%, net of fees.
- For the second half of the year, I expect the economy to continue to gradually slow down and the labor market to finally begin to weaken.
Dear Friends & Partners,
Our investment returns are summarized in the table below:
|
Strategy
|
Month
|
YTD
|
12 Months
|
24 Months
|
36 Months
|
Inception
|
LRT Global Opportunities
|
+11.09%
|
+32.14%
|
+21.56%
|
-2.32%
|
+12.95%
|
+21.55%
Results as of 6/30/2023. Periods longer than one year are annualized. All results are net of all fees and expenses. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this letter for additional disclosures.
June was a very good month for our strategy. Our long positions increased substantially and were only partially offset by our index shorts. See the appendix for more details. Year-to-date, our strategy has returned more than 30%, double that of the S&P500 index1, and July is off to a good start. While May was a month during which technology stocks, and semiconductor / AI stocks, outperformed everything else, June was a month of “catch-up” when the remaining market sectors performed very strongly. Our portfolio benefited from this broad rally. AI hype drove much of market returns during the first half of the year, and while we benefit from this a little (we are long Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing), I believe that most of our portfolio will perform even better than broad market indexes during the second half of 2023.
For the first half of the year, some of the biggest positive contributors to our performance included: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), and Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD), while the top detractors were (unsurprisingly) our hedges: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO), SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY), and iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap (IJH). More details in the appendix. I remain confident that we will exceed our high-water mark later this year. I am particularly happy about the results of the first six months because:
- We returned double the S&P500 Index.
- We maintained net exposure below 50% during most of this entire period.
- We have no exposure to the “magnificent seven”2 – the stocks that drove most of the market performance.
- We are extremely well diversified with over seventy long positions.
In my February letter to you I wrote about my outlook for the macroeconomy, and I predicted a hard landing for the U.S. economy ahead. So far, my predictions have been completely wrong as the economy continues to look very strong while inflation is moderating. It looks like a “soft landing” scenario – of course, as I wrote in February, it always looks like a “soft landing” before a recession occurs. If anything, my letter to you should demonstrate how hard it is to make money in the stock market based on macroeconomic predictions and market timing. Luckily, our investment strategy does not depend on making accurate predictions about the economy – as our results year-to-date prove.
For the second half of the year, I expect the economy to continue to gradually slow down and the labor market to finally begin to weaken. I expect weakness starting in October / November when U.S. student loan repayments begin in earnest. It is easy to forget just how long student loan forbearance has been in place. It was initially started in March of 2020, more than three years ago. 56% of all student loans are held by people under 40 years of age4, and of those about half have NEVER made any payments on their student debt. There are currently 43 million Americans with student loans, and an average loan balance of 36k and an average monthly payment of $302. How many of these students will resume payment in October and what the impact on the consumer economy will be remains to be seen. I believe that the impact of these student loan repayments is not yet well understood by market participants and could lead to significant market turmoil ahead.
As always, I look forward to hearing from you and answering any questions you might have. Thank you for your continued interest and support. Happy 4th of July!
Lukasz Tomicki
Portfolio Manager
LRT Capital
|
Footnotes
1The S&P 500 is not the only index used as a benchmark for measuring the performance of a portfolio. Depending upon the holdings in your portfolio, your investment objectives, and your risk tolerance, it may be more appropriate to measure performance against a different benchmark.
2 Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon
3 Source: LRT Capital Management, LLC
4 Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Education.
|
Disclaimer
LRT Capital Management, LLC is an Exempt Reporting Adviser with the Texas State Securities Board, CRD #290260. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Results are net of a hypothetical 1% annual management fee (charged quarterly) and 20% annual performance fee. Individual account returns may vary based on the timing of investments and individual fee structure.
This memorandum and the information included herein is confidential and is intended solely for the information and exclusive use of the person to whom it has been provided. It is not to be reproduced or transmitted, in whole or in part, to any other person. Each recipient of this memorandum agrees to treat the memorandum and the information included herein as confidential and further agrees not to transmit, reproduce, or make available to anyone, in whole or in part, any of the information included herein. Each person who receives a copy of this memorandum is deemed to have agreed to return this memorandum to the General Partner upon request.
Investment in the Fund involves significant risks, including but not limited to the risks that the indices within the Fund perform unfavorably, there are disruption of the orderly markets of the securities traded in the Fund, trading errors occur, and the computer software and hardware on which the General Partner relies experiences technical issues. All investing involves risk of loss, including the possible loss of all amounts invested. Past performance may not be indicative of any future results. No current or prospective client should assume that the future performance of any investment or investment strategy referenced directly or indirectly herein will perform in the same manner in the future. Different types of investments and investment strategies involve varying degrees of risk—all investing involves risk—and may experience positive or negative growth. Nothing herein should be construed as guaranteeing any investment performance. We do not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice to our clients, and all investors are advised to consult with their tax, accounting, or legal advisers regarding any potential investment. For a more detailed explanation of risks relating to an investment, please review the Fund’s Private Placement Memorandum, Limited Partnership Agreement, and Subscription Documents (Offering Documents).
This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, or as an offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offer to sell is done exclusively through the Fund's Private Placement Memorandum. All persons interested in subscribing to the Fund should first review the Fund’s Offering Documents, copies of which are available upon request. The information contained herein has been prepared by the General Partner and is current as of the date of transmission. Such information is subject to change. Any statements or facts contained herein derived from third-party sources are believed to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. Investment in the Fund is permitted only by "accredited investors" as defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These requirements are set forth in detail in the Offering Documents.
