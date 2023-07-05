LRT Capital Management June 2023 Investor Update

hxdbzxy

Dear Friends & Partners,

Our investment returns are summarized in the table below:

Strategy Month YTD 12 Months 24 Months 36 Months Inception LRT Global Opportunities +11.09% +32.14% +21.56% -2.32% +12.95% +21.55% Click to enlarge

Results as of 6/30/2023. Periods longer than one year are annualized. All results are net of all fees and expenses. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this letter for additional disclosures.

June was a very good month for our strategy. Our long positions increased substantially and were only partially offset by our index shorts. See the appendix for more details. Year-to-date, our strategy has returned more than 30%, double that of the S&P500 index1, and July is off to a good start. While May was a month during which technology stocks, and semiconductor / AI stocks, outperformed everything else, June was a month of “catch-up” when the remaining market sectors performed very strongly. Our portfolio benefited from this broad rally. AI hype drove much of market returns during the first half of the year, and while we benefit from this a little (we are long Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing), I believe that most of our portfolio will perform even better than broad market indexes during the second half of 2023.

For the first half of the year, some of the biggest positive contributors to our performance included: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), and Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD), while the top detractors were (unsurprisingly) our hedges: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO), SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY), and iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap (IJH). More details in the appendix. I remain confident that we will exceed our high-water mark later this year. I am particularly happy about the results of the first six months because:

We returned double the S&P500 Index.

We maintained net exposure below 50% during most of this entire period.

We have no exposure to the “magnificent seven” 2 – the stocks that drove most of the market performance.

We are extremely well diversified with over seventy long positions.

In my February letter to you I wrote about my outlook for the macroeconomy, and I predicted a hard landing for the U.S. economy ahead. So far, my predictions have been completely wrong as the economy continues to look very strong while inflation is moderating. It looks like a “soft landing” scenario – of course, as I wrote in February, it always looks like a “soft landing” before a recession occurs. If anything, my letter to you should demonstrate how hard it is to make money in the stock market based on macroeconomic predictions and market timing. Luckily, our investment strategy does not depend on making accurate predictions about the economy – as our results year-to-date prove.

For the second half of the year, I expect the economy to continue to gradually slow down and the labor market to finally begin to weaken. I expect weakness starting in October / November when U.S. student loan repayments begin in earnest. It is easy to forget just how long student loan forbearance has been in place. It was initially started in March of 2020, more than three years ago. 56% of all student loans are held by people under 40 years of age4, and of those about half have NEVER made any payments on their student debt. There are currently 43 million Americans with student loans, and an average loan balance of 36k and an average monthly payment of $302. How many of these students will resume payment in October and what the impact on the consumer economy will be remains to be seen. I believe that the impact of these student loan repayments is not yet well understood by market participants and could lead to significant market turmoil ahead.

As always, I look forward to hearing from you and answering any questions you might have. Thank you for your continued interest and support. Happy 4th of July!

Lukasz Tomicki

Portfolio Manager

LRT Capital