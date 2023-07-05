Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TETRA Technologies: Waiting For A Better Price

Jul. 05, 2023 7:36 AM ETTETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)
Nicholas Sherr profile picture
Nicholas Sherr
1 Follower

Summary

  • I estimate TTI's FY2023 revenue to be $640 million and arrive at a fair value price estimate of $3.27.
  • In consideration of TETRA Technologies' Bromine-Lithium assets, the current $160 million of long-term debt overhang will be creating funding challenges to future projects.
  • I rate the stock a Hold and suggest readers continue following the company's near-term developments.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nicholas Sherr as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

This article was written by

Nicholas Sherr profile picture
Nicholas Sherr
1 Follower
I am a recent graduate from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C., with a degree in International Economics and a focus in mathematics. In the future, I hope to teach high school mathematics and economics to the next generation of investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.