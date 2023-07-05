Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vale: Inexpensive Again And Offering A Hefty Yield

Jul. 05, 2023 7:39 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)BHP, BHPLF, RIO, RTNTF, RTPPF2 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vale S.A., a major mining company, has seen its share price fall significantly in recent months, making it an inexpensive investment option despite political risks. The company also offers a high dividend yield of around 8%.
  • Vale's current valuation is at 3.8x this year's expected EBITDA, which is in line with the 3-year median multiple, but significantly below the 5-year and 7-year median EBITDA multiple. Even with potential macro uncertainties, Vale still has potential.
  • Vale has consistently paid large sums to its shareholders over the years. Over the last three years, Vale's total return was 80%, or around 22% per year, making it a compelling investment option.
Maschinen und Anlagen für den Eisenerzbergbau

Maksym Isachenko/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is a major mining company that has seen its share price pull back substantially in recent months. This has made Vale pretty inexpensive again, even when we consider the political risks. On

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
48.97K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHP, RIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:10 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.39K)
Solid article. I don't know if VALE is a long term hold because of its cyclical nature, but I agree wholeheartedly that VALE is cheap now and that the nice dividend will provide support for the price. Accordingly, two days ago I sold October $15 puts for $2.00, which will enable me to garner a rich premium and also some upside if VALE moves above $15 between now and October, which seems likely to me. VALE already rose a few percent on Monday after I executed the trade.
petergo007 profile picture
petergo007
Today, 7:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.82K)
g'day m8

thank you for the informative article!

May I disagree with you that 8% is a great yield for a miner ?

cheers and GL
