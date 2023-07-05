Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tyson Foods: A Long-Term Catalyst For The Food Behemoth

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tyson Foods, a major food producer, is expected to shift towards alternative proteins including plant-based and cultivated meat in the coming years, which could be beneficial from a corporate, social, and environmental perspective.
  • Tyson Foods has made investments in alternative protein companies such as Beyond Meat and Memphis Meats (now Upside Foods), showing interest in the rapidly growing cultivated meat industry.
  • Despite being a traditional meat producer, Tyson Foods' move towards alternative proteins could be a bullish indicator for the company in the long run, given the increasing demand and environmental concerns.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
3D printer printing an edible steak. Illustration of the concept of futuristic and sustainable food solution

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is undoubtedly a household name, especially when it comes to the U.S. market. This is because the firm operates as one of the largest food producers on the planet, with significant brands under its belt such as Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
27.77K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

n
nobodybeatsthewiz
Today, 8:08 AM
Premium
Comments (38)
Incompetent nepotism reigns supreme with tsn. Alternative proteins best left to technology companies. Tsn brings nothing to table. Will just incinerate capital at even faster rate than their overpriced acquisitions (if that is even possible).
purpleboarder profile picture
purpleboarder
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (3.01K)
This was written w/ a pair of ESG-tinted glasses. I will never (willfully) eat 'alternative protein'. Time to REALLY look at the ingredients list for everything you buy. Garbage article...

- Long TSN, HRL...
m
mjmair2323
Today, 7:57 AM
Premium
Comments (1.08K)
Alternative proteins are woke $hit
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.