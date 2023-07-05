ferrantraite

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) is the topic of discussion today as our attention drifts toward the North American construction industry. The stock has sustained an incredible run since the turn of the year, gaining by more than 67%. After assessing the stock, we realized that numerous analysts remain coy about its prospects; however, we discovered a few variables suggesting that TopBuild's terrific run can continue.

Let's traverse into a deeper discussion about our latest findings on TopBuild.

A Favorable Macroeconomic Shift Is Occurring

Building permits have ticked up within the United States in recent months, with permit applications reaching their highest since August 2022. In isolation, this adds appeal to construction companies as it will likely add to a better business environment. Moreover, build permits are often a leading indicator of the economy's trajectory (as real estate is procyclical); therefore, we could be looking at the initial stages of an economic recovery within the United States.

In essence, rising building permits provide systemic and industry-specific support to TopBuild.

Building Permits USA (Trading Economics)

Another noteworthy variable to look at is consumer sentiment within the United States. Similar to building permits, consumer sentiment has reached its highest level since February, indicating that U.S. consumers have rediscovered their confidence amid cooling inflation and more clarity from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rate policy.

USA Consumer Sentiment (Trading Economics)

Operational Review

Core Features

TopBuild's growth strategy has pivoted from internal market share growth to an acquisition-based company. The firm has acquired 28 entities since 2017, enhancing its addressable market from $9.5 billion to $16 billion while sustaining a compound annual growth rate of 21.15%.

Revenue Mix (TopBuild)

The company's current end market is primarily bound to residential; however, commercial and industrial contracts form a combined 37% of its off-takes. In our view, the USA's residential market is highly addressable as a high-tempo expansion to non-inner cities has resulted in a forecasted CAGR of 4.7% until 2028.

Furthermore, TopBuild has successfully entered the Canadian market within the past five years, which is a nation that experienced record-high population growth in 2022, conveying its noteworthy attempt to attract foreign human capital. As such, TopBuild is well-placed to take advantage of a high-growth market.

Market Share by Addressable Market (TopBuild)

Recent Earnings

Despite various economic challenges, TopBuild experienced success in its previous operating quarter, achieving 8.24% year-over-year revenue growth.

The company's EBITDA margin for installations increased to 20.6% from a previous 18.7%, which we rate highly given the inflationary environment and TopBuild's simultaneous 8% increase in Depreciation & Amortization. Furthermore, TopBuild's specialty distribution products also expanded its EBITDA margin to 16.9% from a previous 16%.

In our view, both segments are well-placed for further growth. TopBuild's installation segment holds key contracts such as the Salt Lake City Airport expansion and the new Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and YouTube corporate centers. Moreover, the firm's specialty products division has a robust market share in niche environments with a strategy to buy out any rising competitors, allowing for pricing power.

P&L (TopBuild Corp.)

Lastly, I would like to reiterate the appeal of TopBuild's acquisition strategy. The firm committed $15.6 million to capital expenditures in its previous quarter and reiterated the fact that it will not buy back shares at this stage as it is committed to acquiring horizontally. Combining the firm's acquisition spree with its robust balance sheet tells us that investors will likely benefit from consistent value additivity.

TopBuild's Balance Sheet Ratios (Seeking Alpha)

Growth At A Reasonable Price

Growth at a reasonable price, or otherwise known as G.A.R.P, is an investment strategy that seeks undervalued companies with high-profit margins and promising sustainable growth rates. The price-to-earnings growth ratio is often used as a summation of the aforementioned screening variables as it illustrates whether the market underscores/overscores a stock's value growth.

According to TopBuild's recent financial data, the stock's PEG ratio of 0.26 illustrates that the market has yet to price TopBuild's price-earnings growth rate; as such, we believe this stock is a GARP opportunity.

Seeking Alpha

Noteworthy Risks

Despite headline variables suggesting that the construction industry might be on the up, the economy remains uncertain. As such, procyclical stocks like TopBuild are at risk of underperforming, especially while interest rates remain at the higher end.

Furthermore, continuous capital commitments to acquisitions can often cause inefficiencies within a business, as high-volume integration can create plenty of loose ends. Thus, although we are upbeat about TopBuild's acquisition strategy, we do not neglect such risks.

Final Word

TopBuild's stock is well placed to assume further growth amid a recovery in building permits and consumer confidence. In addition, the firm's growth by acquisitions strategy is bearing fruit as TopBuild has accumulated significant market share while enhancing its profit and loss statement.

Risks remain rife. Nevertheless, we think TopBuild offers a good entry point, as displayed by its PEG ratio.