TopBuild: Another Splendid GARP Opportunity

Jul. 05, 2023 8:03 AM ETTopBuild Corp. (BLD)
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Key metrics indicate that TopBuild is a GARP opportunity.
  • The stock has surged by more than 60% since the turn of the year. However, additional gains are possible, given a shift in key variables.
  • Building permits and consumer confidence are both up.
  • The company's acquisition strategy has resulted in significant market share and an ever-improving profit & loss statement.
  • BLD stock's PEG ratio of 0.26 speaks volumes.
Construction workers fitting insulation

ferrantraite

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) is the topic of discussion today as our attention drifts toward the North American construction industry. The stock has sustained an incredible run since the turn of the year, gaining by more than 67%

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.05K Followers
Discover Undercovered Emerging Market GARP Opportunities

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

