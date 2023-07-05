Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Looming Crash In Multifamily Rents: Is A Hard Landing Inbound?

Logan Kane
Summary

  • The US rental market is experiencing a downturn, with more people ending leases than starting them overall. Apartment vacancy rates just matched the COVID-19 high of 7.2% and are rising.
  • Meanwhile, multifamily housing construction just hit an all-time high.
  • This trend could negatively impact landlords and investors, particularly those invested in rental-heavy funds such as the iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF.
  • The decline in rent is most pronounced in Sunbelt markets, with the concurrent "Airbnbust" doubly affecting hot markets such as Austin and Phoenix.
  • The rapid shift in the rental market is another data point indicating the probability of an economic hard landing.
Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

