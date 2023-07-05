Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: Buyers Are About To Strike

Jul. 05, 2023 9:29 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)AMZN7 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T stock has stabilized after rumors of Amazon entering the wireless space, with management's assuring response at a June conference further calming investors' fears.
  • I gleaned that T's pessimism likely peaked in June, with dip buyers returning to defend those lows. Buying sentiment has improved further, with sellers probably exhausted.
  • AT&T remains on track to post $16B in free cash flow, possibly more. In addition, management seems confident that its execution risks have declined.
  • With constructive price action and valuation, I assessed that investors have likely reflected a significant discount on T's recovery in the second half, making its shares attractive.
  • Upgrade to Strong Buy.
  • Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

AT&T To Merge Warner Media With Discovery

Justin Sullivan

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) investors have breathed a sigh of relief after seeing T hammered into its early June lows, culminating with the rumor that Amazon (AMZN) intended to enter the wireless space.

I updated investors in my previous

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
25.74K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may consider initiating a beneficial long position in T over the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

vvw profile picture
vvw
Today, 9:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (249)
Can't figure out that Headline...
m
mudgee1
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (833)
T remains on track to reach $16b FCF goal? Q1 was only $1.0b and you are relying on management’s word they will still reach $16.0b? Management has had no credibility with past guidance and execution. What’s changed? Not management or it’s supportive board that are entrenched no matter how poorly they perform or how many Value destructing decisions they have made. Astute income investors will stay on the sideline until there are changes at the top.
D
Daddy-Boy
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (554)
I have been a long time stock holder of T (over 50 years, owned since i was a child) and have to admit, T has done NOTHING as far as increasing value. Management has been beyond bad in their decisions. Yes, they pay a nice dividend but as far as stock price, it has decreased over the past few decades. To be honest, I'm only still in it for the dividends and once I retire, I'll probably cash out.
d
deadhead213
Today, 9:38 AM
Premium
Comments (5.06K)
Thank You for a well written article! I have been buying in the $T dips these past few months and have accumulated quite a number of shares which is paying me almost 7% each quarter. I don’t know abt others, but $T management seems to finally turning the corner
Indoguando profile picture
Indoguando
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (213)
All anyone needs to do is look at the 10 yr, 5 yr, and 1 yr chart of T to see if its worth buying or not.
i
iubryan1971
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (420)
@Indoguando just look at the chart, that's all....don't worry about anything that's changed? Fascinating!
vvw profile picture
vvw
Today, 9:45 AM
Investing Group
Comments (249)
@Indoguando I'll just say what everyone else is thinking. It does matter what happened in the past, it's part of the calculus we can go by. But. More importantly is where it goes from here if you buy today.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.