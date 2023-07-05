Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla's Price Cuts Were Necessary, As Profits Collapse

Jul. 05, 2023 9:46 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)RIVN, F, BMWYY, BAMXF, TM, TOYOF, STLA7 Comments
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla once again managed to increase volumes from both production and sales but at the cost of substantial price cuts.
  • The company seems to need price cuts to maintain volumes, with additional recent tax cuts and short delivery times. That doesn't count tax subsidy wind-downs.
  • The company's profits already took a hit in the first quarter as a result of price cuts, and we expect that to have gotten worse in this quarter, hurting profits.
  • The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Electric cars charging at a charging station. 3d rendering

Дмитрий Ларичев

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has gone up another 7% towards $900 billion and near its all-time high of a $1 trillion market cap. The company was buoyed by strong order numbers, however, those order numbers were buoyed by massive price cuts. As we'll see

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
31.17K Followers
The #1 Service for Retirement Success, Actionable Ideas + Model Portfolios!

#1 ranked author by returns: 

https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio


The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.


Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):

Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.


My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

j
jmbelarmin
Today, 10:00 AM
Comments (553)
When EVs are barely 10% of the total worldwide car fleet and only 14% are sold yearly, but we all know the future is EV - I can not understand how anyone can say with a straight face that there is a demand problem.
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 9:59 AM
Analyst
Comments (16.49K)
The whole industry is cutting prices.

The dif tween Tesla and the rest:

Tesla has fatter margins than the industry avg.

Tesla is growing unit vol 50%.

Tesla has profit drivers from Energy, Charging, Software that others do not.

Tesla has a much higher return on invested capital than its industry peers.

Tesla has a cash positive balance sheet.

PS. 2023 is a tough year to be selling cars. Tesla is navigating this year better than most. Who else has Tesla's operating margin + Tesla's growth?
U
Uncle Rob
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (676)
Tesla makes more cars in a week than Rivian makes in a quarter.
e
egm71
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (87)
If you don't understand that Tesla is in the power business more than the car business, you should not be writing articles. They are cornering the market on electric power generation, selling cars is incidental
H
HaaaHaaa
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (545)
@egm71 Tesla is the definition of a bubble
E
Exoh
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (233)
I expect earnings will surprise a lot of naysayers and perma-bears like the author. I expect margins to be somewhere between 19-20% and profits to beat based on continuously increasing volume.

Cybertruck begins production later this year, the Semi hasn't even fully came on line yet, and refreshed Model 3 and Model Y editions hit in the back half of 2023 and 2024. There are plenty of catalysts ahead for Tesla.

Not to mention that charging will now be a huge source of revenue for them as other OEMs tap into the Tesla Supercharger network and their drivers start paying for the privilege of using the network.

Long and strong TSLA. Holding until it hits $1k at least.
H
HaaaHaaa
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (545)
@Exoh I don’t think you know what the word ”profits” means.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.