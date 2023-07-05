Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Preferred Updates: Past Preferred IPOs Trading Below Par, Capital Southwest Notes Offering

Jul. 05, 2023 9:46 AM ETARCC, ARES, BDC, CSWCZ, ETD, GAIN, GAINL, GAINN, GAINZ, HCXY, HTGC, MAIN, MFIC, CSWC
Summary

  • The tightening of financial conditions has led to a decrease in preferred stock and ETD offering activity, with no new preferred stocks offered in June and only one new ETD.
  • Capital Southwest offered $62.5 million worth of 7.75% senior notes due 2028, rated Baa3 by Moody’s.
  • Fitch Ratings assigned a "stable" outlook to CSWC, but warned of potential headwinds due to slower growth at portfolio companies and higher debt service burdens, as well as potential constraints if bank financing becomes more limited for the sector.
  • The article also discusses the high yields seen across recent ETD offerings from BDCs and the criteria for CDx3 compliance, which requires at least five years of call protection.

Money bag with the word Stocks. Trading on the stock exchange. Investment portfolio. Capital gains. Common and preferred stocks. Market trading and pricing. Share price determination.

Andrii Yalanskyi

* Tightening financial conditions have drastically reduced preferred stock / ETD offering activity, with no new preferred stocks offered during the month of June, and just one new ETD.

* Internally managed Business Development Company Capital Southwest Corporation

Whether you are the kind of investor who sticks with preferred stocks with a CDx3 Compliance Score rated 10 out of 10, or whether your portfolio has room for 9-score-and-lower securities, stay tuned for future articles recapping new IPOs and interesting preferred stock activity that we notice here at the CDx3 Notification Service.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

