Ouster's Strategic Shift: A Brilliant Move Beyond Self-Driving Cars

Jul. 05, 2023 9:56 AM ETOuster, Inc. (OUST)
Summary

  • Ouster, a LiDAR manufacturer, has shifted its focus from autonomous vehicles to other applications of LiDAR technology, resulting in a potential sound foundation for medium to long-term success.
  • The company's new strategy focuses on the industrial and robotics sector, with 60% of Q1 2023 revenues coming from this sector, while only 25% comes from the automotive sector.
  • Despite a 95% drop in share price since its IPO, the company's low debt levels and recent merger with Velodyne Lidar make it an attractive investment opportunity.
Self driving car on a road.

Scharfsinn86

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) has always been the epitome of a company in which I would never invest, just like all the other LiDAR manufacturers who were fantasizing about robotaxis a decade ago. Those who remember the early years when electric vehicles were

This article was written by

Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
61 Followers
Financial editor since 2016, with a focus on market cycles and market imbalances. Editor In Chief for TradingOnline.com, one of the most prominent financial news websites in Italy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OUST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

