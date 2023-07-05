Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Returning Investor Choice To The Stock Markets

Jul. 05, 2023 10:44 AM ET
Kurt Dew profile picture
Kurt Dew
1.47K Followers

Summary

  • The SEC's National Market System (NMS) has failed to attract retail investors, who own 77% of the market capitalization, due to its complexity and lack of competition among exchanges for retail investors' orders.
  • The NMS has become a chaotic collection of stock exchanges and high-frequency traders, with a few dominant broker-dealers replacing the exchanges in the execution of investor transactions.
  • The article suggests that the problem can be resolved by a private sector firm that focuses on providing investors with a choice of exchanges, thereby restoring competition and fairness in the market.

Pebble on beach

Jasmina007

Introduction

There is no mechanism for creating investor choice of order execution today. This is the result of a mistaken plan - the SEC's National Market Structure - intended to bring competition and fairness to investors following the advent of electronic trading. But a single

This article was written by

Kurt Dew profile picture
Kurt Dew
1.47K Followers
My primary interest is financial market structure. I write about market platforms, index instruments, and exchange management firms primarily. I was a member of the team that introduced index trading at the CME. Later, I pioneered the secondary market trading of OTC interest rate swaps.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.