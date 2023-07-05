Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enter The Heretic: Why I Am Shorting Apple

Jul. 05, 2023
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The stock of Apple rose 55% in the first half of 2023 to broach an over $3 trillion market capitalization.
  • This is more than the GDP of all but six countries in the world, and stock sells at 32 times forward earnings despite flat sales/profit growth projected in FY2023.
  • The stock seems vulnerable to a sell-off if we get any sort of overall market pullback.
  • My strategy from profiting on a decline in Apple when sanity returns to the market is outlined below.
Bear Market

DNY59

It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.”― Voltaire

The NASDAQ shot forward nearly 32% in the first half of the year, after falling by a third in 2022. Almost all of this rise

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am short AAPL using the bear put spread strategy outlined in the article

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

L
LongTimeLurker
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (56)
Guh

Picking up pennies on the track in the face of an oncoming train.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Today, 11:09 AM
Premium
Comments (6.37K)
$AAPL is probably due for a pullback so I can see your logic but I wouldn’t do it.
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 11:15 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.69K)
@BIZUN1973

It's a small and very contained trade. I can lose $2.50 for chance at $20....and if the trade doesn't pan out, it probably means the rest of my portfolio has risen as no stock correction has taken place before option expiration.
Oracle of NJ profile picture
Oracle of NJ
Today, 11:07 AM
Premium
Comments (1.77K)
Apple now trades 90-100% of its percentile rank vs its own 10 years' history despite having the slowest (negative) growth rate. Be fearful when others are greedy? How soon investors forget Apple is not impervious to valuation corrections. It fell over 30% just 6 months ago.

Percentile Rankings vs 10 year for Apple visualized
angelinvestorfinance.wordpress.com/...
N
Not a Value investor
Today, 11:05 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (183)
I am sorry to say this only dumb people short Apple.
