Tricon Residential Offers A Lot Of Value At Current Prices

Jul. 05, 2023 11:10 AM ETTricon Residential Inc. (TCN), TCN:CA
Summary

  • The continued supply-demand imbalance in the housing market is expected to drive healthy rent growth for the next few quarters.
  • Tricon has managed to keep a check on its debt with considerably lower maturities in the coming years.
  • The vast market opportunity has been recognized by Tricon and its differentiated strategy of catering to middle-market households has helped immensely.
  • Risks remain with rent growth expected to decelerate over the long term.
  • On the whole, Tricon is doing well operationally in addition to its strong liquidity position.

Young mother and father walking with baby daughter in stroller on neighborhood sidewalk

Tony Anderson

Coming on the back of a record Core FFO per share, Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) has private investors excited given the rising supply-demand imbalance in housing. There was record growth in same home NOI as well, up 10.4% YOY.

InvestorAide was created by a team of investors, stock brokers and financial analysts devoted to assisting both expert and beginner traders. Our experienced team knows what it means to win in this dynamic financial market.

Comments

