Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sea Limited: Free Cash Flow, Giant Cash Hoard, Long Runway For Growth

Jul. 11, 2023 8:30 AM ETSea Limited (SE)NU3 Comments
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In 2021, Sea Limited was a market darling.
  • At the time, I emphasized its valuation was unsustainable.
  • Today, as Sea operates from arguably its greatest position of strength ever, alongside healthy free cash flow generation, it can't seem to find a bid.
  • For those that have been following my work recently, you will know that this is a component of the boom and bust cycles that American capitalism has witnessed over the last 200 or so years.
  • Like so many quality next-gen businesses, of which Sea is one in my eyes, the business has strengthened materially in the last 3 years; notwithstanding that reality, it trades at one of its lowest valuations in its corporate history.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Beating the Market get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Shopee headquarters in Singapore

kokkai

Sea's Cash & Equivalents Begin Rising Due To Robust Free Cash Flow Generation

Two Decisive Vantage Points

In the interest of optimally serving you, I believe there are two decisive vantage points for

Get started with Beating The Market today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
14.58K Followers
A community achieving financial freedom through visionary investing
I buy businesses I like, then hold them with a long term time horizon.

https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Follow Beating The Market on Threads: https://www.threads.net/@investwithbtm

Some credentials of mine: U.S. Army Officer in Reserve, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SE, MELI, AMZN, MNDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

cdgingrich profile picture
cdgingrich
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (4.17K)
Well done write-up. Thank you.
G
GMakdo
Today, 8:44 AM
Premium
Comments (66)
Great article, both regarding info and regarding style! Thanks!
P
Prida.Wealth.Management
Today, 8:40 AM
PROInvesting Group
Comments (12)
Great summary of the various parts of Sea
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.