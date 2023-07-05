Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Unveiling Ermenegildo Zegna's Competitive Edge In Fashion

Jul. 05, 2023 11:36 AM ETErmenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN)EL, LVMHF, LVMUY1 Comment
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • Ermenegildo Zegna, an Italian luxury fashion house, has shown strong resilient financial performance in the face of Covid-19, inflation, and interest rates.
  • The Ermenegildo Zegna and Thom Browne brands are growing extremely well currently, with the outlook suggesting further improvement.
  • ZGN's future success is expected to be driven by the rising trend of "Quiet Fashion".
  • Relative to its peers, ZGN performs respectively but is weakened by its lack of scale.
  • Although the company is not cheap, we believe a well-run business with a positive outlook such as this will rarely be so.

Zegna brand store in Madrid

Sergio Delle Vedove/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • ZGN owns two businesses that are growing well and are positioned perfectly to achieve outsized growth due to industry trends and improving demand from China.

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.13K Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Simak242 profile picture
Simak242
Today, 12:07 PM
Premium
Comments (66)
Thanks for the analysis. ;-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.