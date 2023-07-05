TIP: TIPS Are Not Truly Inflation Protected

DNY59

Strategy

Launched by BlackRock Inc. and managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) provides broad exposure to US TIPS, which are government inflation-linked bonds. This means that the face value of these bonds increase as inflation rises and decreases as inflation falls, and it also protects against immediate-term inflation. The fund was launched in 2003 and has accumulated an AUM of over $21 billion, and it seeks to track and replicate the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury Inflation Linked Bond Index, using a representative sampling technique. TIP selects and weights its holdings through a market value weighting methodology.

Holdings

As the name suggests, TIP invests entirely in TIPS from the United States Treasury. With a total of 51 holdings in its portfolio, the fund has a relatively equal distribution within its top 10 holdings. The top 10 holdings constitute roughly 37% of the entire fund's portfolio, with each individual holding having a 3% to 4% weighting.

TIP invests in bonds of a wide range of maturities. These bonds range from 1 year to 20 years, but it excludes bonds that have maturities less than 1 year or over 20. The highest concentration of maturities are 5-7 years and 7-10 years. Moreover, the fund invests entirely of AAA rated bonds, meaning that TIP has very low risks of defaults, but these high investment grade bonds also typically pay lower yields.

Is Inflation Protection Necessary Right Now?

As mentioned earlier, inflation-linked bonds are unique financial instruments that are poised to provide adequate protection during times of high inflation. These bonds will adequately adjust their principal and interest payments to keep up with inflation, so that the bond's value increases with inflation which provides downside protection to its diminishing value as a result of rising prices. These bonds may be especially attractive during times of high inflation, which was primarily a concern in June 2022. While the US inflation rate currently sits at a much lower 4.05%, as opposed to its peak of 9.1% last year, the current rate is still higher than the long term average of 3.28%. If we look at a graph of the US inflation rate from a 10 year outlook, for most of the former 8 years, from 2013-2021, inflation was comfortably below 2%. While the 4.05% inflation rate right now may still seem extraordinarily high when put in perspective with the past 10 years, I am confident that this value will continue to decline as the economy continues in its state of disinflation. Moreover, the Federal Reserve anticipates two more interest rate hikes in 2023, with potentially more after the year ends.

BlackRock expects inflation to be moderate in 2023 while remaining above the 2% 10-year threshold. TIP would have been a good fund to own from 2021 to the beginning of 2023, but as inflation is projected to continue to decrease throughout 2023 and into 2024, the fund has lost most of its value of capitalizing on a high inflation economy. The graph below shows BlackRock's projections of the US inflation rate through various assumptions, all of which are continued decreases.

I believe that as inflation decreases and macroeconomic conditions become more favorable, the demand for inflation-linked bonds may significantly decrease. In another aspect, however, inflation-linked bonds have experienced a strong rise in yield in the past year. The yield on these bonds perform especially well during recessions, as seen by the gray bar in the graph below being accompanied by a sharp rise in yield. If we look at its performance in the past year and a half, it is evident that yields increased dramatically at the onset of recessionary and inflationary concerns in 2022 but have mostly leveled out in late 2022 and into 2023 as a result of Fed interest rate hikes that effectively lowered the inflation rate twofold.

Historical Performance & Peer Analysis

While inflation should present favorable opportunities for this ETF as its yield rises, this is accompanied by an associated decrease in its capital appreciation and price. In fact, there is a clear inverse relationship between yield and price, where when yield rises, price falls, and vice versa. This can directly be seen in the yield graph above and TIP's price graph below. In 2022, where inflation and yield were both rising significantly, TIP's price fell accordingly, and the decrease also leveled out in late 2022 and into 2023, similarly to the market yield graph above. Investors should not rely on capital appreciation when investing in this fund as its historical performance is very unfavorable. Despite being one of the largest and oldest inflation-linked ETFs among its peers, the fund is down over 4% in the past 5 years, and it is also down over 4% in the past 10 years.

If we compared TIP's total return performance compared to its most closest peers, it seems that the fund's returns are substantially lower than most of its peers. The fund reports the 2nd lowest returns of -1.11%, which is slightly higher than TIPZ's return of -1.40% in the past 3 years. Overall, it seems that the entire inflation-linked bonds sector has been underperforming as a whole in the past 3 to 5 years, or it, at least, experiences very slow growth. These funds have still been unable to gain much traction even with the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes in the past few months.

When Inflation-Linked Bonds Underperform

The above analysis assumes that inflation-linked bonds should perform well during periods of high inflation as that is what they are designed to do. On the contrary, treasury inflation protected bonds have surprisingly declined in the high inflation environment of 2022. These bonds have lost over 13% in 2022 alone, and the comparable loss of traditional treasury bonds was only 13.5%. Why did treasury inflation protected bonds fall at the same rate as regular treasury bonds if the former is supposed to be protected from inflation and outperform during inflationary periods? This is likely because of the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes that hurt all bonds the past few months. When interest rates rise, new bonds that have entered the market are more attractive due to its higher interest rates, causing older TIPS to decrease their price to stay competitive.

Final Thoughts

Overall, I am not bullish at all on treasury inflation protection security (TIPS) bonds. These bonds provide very little protection to inflation (as seen by their performance in the high inflation environment of 2022). These securities would only thrive in an environment of high inflation where the Fed does not aggressively increase interest rates. This causes all bonds to lose value, including TIPS. Despite this, the fund still offers bonds of the highest investment grade, AAA, and as a result, the fund is very immune to default risk while also providing high yields. This is TIP's only strength, and yet, it also contributes to its lower capital appreciation. I rate TIP a Sell.