TIP: TIPS Are Not Truly Inflation Protected

Jul. 05, 2023 11:37 AM ETiShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)5 Comments
Hansen Song
Summary

  • BlackRock's iShares TIPS Bond ETF provides broad exposure to US Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).
  • In the high inflation environment of 2022, TIPS declined surprisingly similarly to traditional treasury bonds, due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.
  • While TIP offers high investment-grade bonds (AAA), immune to default risk and providing high yields, this also contributes to the fund's historically lower capital appreciation.

Man Stressing Over A Bond Bear Market

DNY59

Strategy

Launched by BlackRock Inc. and managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) provides broad exposure to US TIPS, which are government inflation-linked bonds. This means that the face value of these bonds increase as inflation

Hansen Song
I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

f
firsTraveler
Today, 12:36 PM
The problem with TIPS is that they use government inflation data not inflation experienced by real people.
Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
Today, 12:56 PM
AnalystPremium
@firsTraveler Very interesting. Do you care to elaborate more on this?
MoneyPig profile picture
MoneyPig
Today, 12:32 PM
I don't know. At GIS, they tell shareholders the run rate for inflation in 2023 is between 13% to 14%. In the macro picture, (1) the Federal Reserve is monetizing, buying the debt of the US Treasury and (2) Congress has massive debts and is incurring even more debts.

The great Boomer debt blowout is something we should all be concerned about. Boomers want it all and expect others to pay for it. Not so surprising that Boomers have created a second housing bubble. They look to be upping debt up to cash out and put the repayment burdens on other generations. You best be aware of this generational risk.

Boomers are harvesting. Harvesting is an ugly strategy to use up a resource, debt capacity is a resource. TIPs are dead money. Treasuries are dead money. Best stick with equities. Equities have more strategies to manage this Boomer harvesting trend. Bonds can get hammered.

The political situation is extremely bleak in the USA. Read the comments and play "spot the boomer". Boomers are radical and immature in their thinking. They have the minds of children.
E
Edouard D'Orange
Today, 12:25 PM
Changed my mind about these instruments. Thank you. Have owned TIPX for 6 months or so and have seen approx. 6% price drop, so I'm not enamored with them.
Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
Today, 12:58 PM
AnalystPremium
@edouard D'Orange Right. I think the best bet is to invest in short term treasury bonds to take advantage of current inflation conditions.
