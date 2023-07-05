Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ingevity Corporation: Headwinds Are Temporary

Jul. 05, 2023 11:44 AM ETIngevity Corporation (NGVT)WRK
Carles Diaz Caron
Summary

  • Net sales have recently increased thanks to product price raises, but volumes remain weak.
  • Profit margins are depressed due to inflationary pressures, but cash from operations is high enough to cover interest expenses and capital expenditures.
  • The company's long-term debt is manageable despite rising interest expenses, but the management should materialize its intentions to reduce it.
  • Share buybacks have significantly reduced the total number of shares outstanding since 2020, but they should slow down soon as cash from operations is weakening.
  • The recent share price decline represents a good opportunity for long-term investors with enough patience to wait for the current macroeconomic landscape to improve.
Investment thesis

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) is a highly profitable chemical company that is not having a good time due to the current macroeconomic landscape. The slowdown of the world economy, the slower-than-expected economic recovery of China, and rising product prices due to

Carles Diaz Caron
Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

