Wall Street Lunch: China-U.S. Chip War Heats Up

William_Potter

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far in today’s session:

As the chip war heats up, Janet Yellen heads to Beijing.

While Wall Street was closed for fireworks Tuesday, China unveiled a set of national security restrictions that include placing export controls on metals like gallium and germanium. Those are essential to semiconductors, electric vehicles and aerospace manufacturing.

China could also step up countermeasures if, as reported, the U.S. imposes curbs on shipments of AI chips.

The big concern is about chips used in military technology. The most advanced integrated circuits let nations stay far ahead of their rivals in terms of weapons systems and intelligence gathering,

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China tomorrow, just weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said he wants to work with other nations to "reject the moves of setting up barriers, decoupling and the severing supply chains."

Now, here’s a look at how trading is shaping up. Sctocks are lower, but tech bulls are doing their best to overcome the chip sector weakness. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is faring the best of the major averages, with the Dow (DJI) lagging the S&P (SP500).

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is moving closer to 3.90%. Oil (CL1:COM) is higher, while bitcoin (BTC-USD) is lower.

May factory orders came in weaker than expected, rising 0.3%. Economists were looking for a rise of 0.8%.

Later today, the latest Fed minutes arrive. And right at the closing bell New York Fed President John Williams will be speaking.

Among stocks to watch, Netflix (NFLX) caught an upgrade from Goldman Sachs ahead of earnings later this month. Analyst Eric Sheridan raised his rating to Neutral from Sell, upping the price target to $400 from $230. He cited the "overall positive current operating performance" for the company and the likelihood that the strong momentum continues into 2024 and 2025.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) rose after it reached a settlement in principle with the SEC's Enforcement Division over an investigation into the SPAC's agreement to take Truth Social public.

Piper Sandler downgraded Coinbase Global (COIN) to Neutral from Overweight citing the year-to-date rally, as well as lack of visibility. Analyst Patrick Moley said "The recent case brought forth by the SEC, as well as the continued lack of regulatory clarity in the US, has created too much uncertainty to prudently project revenues in future years."

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) plunged after the FDA requested additional data on its Parkinson's disease drug. The company said the letter has no bearing on its 2023 fiscal outlook.

In other news of note, June saw mostly strong download trends for mobile apps across the world. That’s according to the latest report from Sensor Tower. Monthly reports on app downloads and daily average users are being watched more closely for signs of cracks in consumer spending.

Among companies that stood out:

Wayfair (W) saw download growth accelerate to 50%, while DAUs accelerated to 8% year-over-year growth. For DoorDash (DASH), downloads were up 1% and DAUs up 6% after both metrics were negative in May.

Chewy (CHWY) saw downloads up 19%. Airbnb (ABNB) downloads accelerated up 10% year over year, while DAUs accelerated to 8% year-over-year.

Ahead of Prime Day next week, Amazon (AMZN) saw daily average users rise 4% year over year, despite a drop in downloads.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms (META) could face an Italian tax bill of $925 million.

An initial audit claimed that Meta's user registrations may have been taxable events due to the potential implications of a non-monetary exchange of membership for personal data. That’s according to Reuters. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

We get back into the chip controversy.

Jefferies global equity strategist Christopher Wood says "Washington has effectively declared economic war against China despite recent trendy talk of 'de-risking' as opposed to 'decoupling.'"

And he says time is on China’s side in a chip war. The later any export curbs by the U.S. are implemented “the more precious time Chinese companies have to load up on chips, which they will take full advantage of."

There is also a question of how effectively U.S. restrictions can be enforced. There is an underground market where Nvidia (NVDA) chips are sold at double the normal price.

Wood says the trade remains “long everything genuinely geared into AI” and “short everything that is not.” He says it makes far more sense to “own Nvidia than the likes of Intel (INTC) or AMD (AMD).”

Let us know on Seeking Alpha, your favorite podcast platform or you can email us at PodcastManagement@seekingalpha.com.