Qualcomm: A Magic Formula Dividend Deal

Jul. 05, 2023 11:57 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)
Brett Ashcroft Green
Summary

  • This is a cheap stock being mispriced in a cyclical downturn.
  • Qualcomm's return on invested capital at 28.4%, and 9% earnings yield produces a Magic Formula Score of 37.4. The company also has a solid dividend payout ratio of 28.28%, with a yield approaching 3%.
  • Over the past decade, Qualcomm has reduced its shares outstanding by 34%.
  • Qualcomm is honing in on becoming a dividend aristocrat.

2019 Consumer Electronics Show Highlights New Products And Technology

Justin Sullivan

One of the cheapest chip stocks

The buzz around Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), has recently been the large TAM in front of them, staring down the barrel of the 5G transition.

Brett Ashcroft Green
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, QCOM, GOOGL, AMZN, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 12:56 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.09K)
Qualcomm is good value based on its risk-adjusted 3y P/FCF/GY ratio and therefore a magically good buy.

A little bit cheaper and it would even be a very strong "Super Magic Formula" buy.

Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average. But the price-boosting magic was still missing.

But what is not can still come.

Long $QCOM

Smart private value investors know that magic is either in the mathematically advantageous calculation or in the eye of the beholder.

In the best case even both at the same time.
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 1:04 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.22K)
@BM Cashflow Detective thanks for dropping by!
R
Rhoda711
Today, 12:07 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.04K)
Balanced and clear. Thank you for your work.
