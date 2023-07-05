Justin Sullivan

One of the cheapest chip stocks

The buzz around Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), has recently been the large TAM in front of them, staring down the barrel of the 5G transition. Apple (AAPL) has chosen to go their own way regarding 5G chipsets for the iPhone, striking a blow to the narrative. This is a stock I have been in and out of over the last decade.

I put down a sizable amount when they were under attack by Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), and I have to admit that my error in selling at that time was incorrect and largely due to getting so many darn proxy forms in the mail. The Qualcomm side wanted us to nominate their board choices and Broadcom had a different roster in mind. Millions must have been wasted on paper, they were coming every week.

Years afterward, Qualcomm popped back up on my radar after being a consistent stock that appeared on Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula screener. This is a screener that hunts for high earnings yields and high returns on invested capital. The screener doesn't score them for you, but rather gives you the top 30-50. After scoring Qualcomm myself, it's apparent that they are a buy and one of the cheapest chip stocks you can get your hands on at this moment.

What they do

From the Most recent financial year 10-K:

We are a global leader in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry, including 3G (third generation), 4G (fourth generation) and 5G (fifth generation) wireless technologies and processor technologies including high-performance, low-power computing and on-device artificial intelligence [AI] technologies. Our technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products. Our inventions have helped power the growth in smartphones and other cellular enabled devices. As a connected processor company, we are scaling our innovations using our one technology roadmap to enable the connected intelligent edge (the next generation of smart devices) across industries and applications beyond handsets, including automotive and the internet of things (IoT).

Recent earnings, current story

Wow, this growth trajectory is all over the place. Certainly what we expect to see in the cyclical sector of semiconductors outside of the steady eddy materials suppliers like Applied Materials (AMAT) or Lam Research (LRCX). As Peter Lynch pointed out, the best time to get into cyclicals is when their engines have been revved down to the lowest point at the bottom of their cycle. If history holds, they'll bounce back again when the economy is back on an upswing.

The most important factor for cyclicals is balance sheet management and reserving growth spending for the right timing. As we'll see below, Qualcomm does a great job with its balance sheet, maintaining positive free cash flow where other large players like Intel (INTC) could not as they undergo excessive capex at the bottom of a cycle.

Qualcomm is one of the most prominent cellular phone chip designers and receives royalty income from all that incorporate their chips. These run the spectrum of 3G, 4G, and 5G chipsets. The ubiquitous snapdragon chip has been very successful, but other phone manufacturers have sought to create their own chips as well. Diversification into other chipsets and industries is wisely being pursued in case their moat in mobile devices deteriorates.

The chart

37.8% off the high? You've got to love it. These are the charts I look for in companies that are still profitable and just in a bit of a funk due to recent headwinds.

ROIC - Return on invested capital

Effective management should be able to produce ample ROIC, or return on invested capital. Let's pick apart Qualcomm's ROIC:

Let's take a look at the two using the following:

NOPAT (net operating income after taxes)/total LT + ST borrowings + total equity, aka "invested capital".

NOPAT = TTM EBIT of 12,692 X (1-11.2%)= 11,270

Short term debt= 4,433

Long term debt = 15,486

Total equity capital= 19,698

Total invested capital= 39,617

NOPAT (11,270)/Invested capital (39,617)= 28.4% ROIC

Magic formula score

Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula is a good scoring system to find cheap stocks by both "good", defined as having a high ROIC, and "cheap" defined as having a high earnings yield.

TTM EBIT/EV= 11.05, 1/11.05= 9% earnings yield.

9 + 28.4 = 37.4 Magic formula score

Valuation

For cyclical stocks, we cannot apply a discount model based on the risk-free rate utilizing owner earnings. The reason is that we should expect their earnings to always be lumpy, not steady growth with inflation. PEG ratios can be useful when a cyclical is at its midpoint cycle, but useless at the bottom. I like using the magic formula score in these instances as it gives us an internal look at management effectiveness combined with how cheap it is on an earnings yield basis.

A score above 20 is solid. Anything near 40 should be looked at as cheap.

The dividend

Seeking Alpha

The company pays a very solid, well-covered dividend. The payout ratio to earnings is only 28.28% with a nice yield approaching 3%. With 19 years of growth, we are only 6 years away from dividend aristocrat status!

Return projections

Let's compare a couple of items. The last 10 years of price performance have resulted in a price percent change of 82.14%. This is the price appreciation over the decade versus total return. Matching this return in the next decade would get us back to the all-time high and then some. Going from $60 to $120 in 10 years is a CAGR of 7.17% per year. Adding in the dividend to get a total return in the forward decade gives us the following results using the same assumptions:

Free cash flow coverage

Seeking Alpha

Dividend of $3.2/share

$6.12/ share free cash flow

only a 52% payout ratio, dividend is nearly covered 2X!

Balance sheet trends

This is where a good cyclical earns its keep in a portfolio. If cyclicals' earnings straddle up and down with the cycles, then they need to prove at the very least they can remain financially solvent and pay their dividend. Intel used to be in that category. Qualcomm is quickly becoming a good replacement for what Intel was once looked at as being. A solid dividend payer with a good balance sheet in the semiconductor sector.

Buybacks

More solid returns of capital to investors, let's take a look at how much Qualcomm has reduced the float in the last decade:

numbers in millions

2013 shares outstanding = 1,689

2023 shares outstanding = 1,114

A reduction of 34% over the last decade

Growth trajectory

Think of automotive and IoT chips. Sooner or later, everything will be chipped and connected. We now have refrigerators, stove tops, and vehicles studded with wifi/cellular-enabled chips.

Further elaboration from the 10-K:

Our wireless connectivity products also consist of integrated circuits and system software for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and frequency modulation, as well as technologies that support location data and services, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NavIC and BeiDou. Our wireless connectivity products provide additional connectivity for mobile devices, tablets, laptops, XR headsets, voice and music devices, wearable devices, along with other IoT devices and applications, automotive connectivity, digital cockpit and ADAS/AD, utility meters and logistic trackers and industrial sensors.

There are no limits to the imagination of what could eventually be connected as the sphere of IoT widens. One day human beings themselves may be connected by communications chips. The growing market in this spectrum is going to be wild.

There has been a large spike in Research and Development Expense since 2019. Certainly, a large portion is going towards diversifying the revenue portfolio to create a more even distribution between headsets, automotive, and IoT.

As I have pointed out in other articles, R&D is a necessity for the semiconductor and pharmaceuticals industry and is more of a true expense than it is a growth vehicle and tax shelter as it would be with Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), etc.. That being said, they are spending the money and doing the right things to protect the company's future going forward in my view.

Risks

As alluded to in the stock story section, cell phone producers may be going the route of Apple and avoiding the middle man.

Qualcomm MRFY 10-K

Here we can see that handset revenues make up more than 67% of the total revenue mix. Some of these royalties are sticky and should be ongoing. There has been a significant increase in revenues in this category from 21' to 22', so the narrative that every phone manufacturer will, or can go the route of Apple may be overblown. However, this is the most prescient risk narrative sprinkled throughout the Qualcomm 10-K.

Summary

This is a cheap stock being mispriced in a cyclical downturn. The balance sheet is great. Buybacks have been generous. The dividend is substantial and well-covered. Qualcomm is also honing in on becoming a dividend aristocrat.

This segment of semiconductors that is geared towards the device in everyone's pockets on the verge of 5G being universally available seems to be a great opportunity. With a magic formula score near 40 even with all the headwinds chipmakers have been facing, this looks like a gem in the semiconductor anti-bubble. Qualcomm is a buy.