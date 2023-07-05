Rainer Puster

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is a crowd favorite. The stock has never been cheap and is not cheap today. And therein lies the problem with its investment thesis.

Simply because the stock has never been cheap, investors claim that it will never be cheap, therefore irrespective of its valuation, this superbly managed company is worthy of any multiple on its valuation.

And that's where I disagree. The point of investing is to buy with a large margin of safety. To buy low and sell high. It's not to buy high and hope to sell higher.

In sum, I remain neutral on this name, despite recognizing that The Trade Desk continues to take market share away from its peers, I still argue that starting valuation matters.

See if You Can Spot a Pattern?

Data by YCharts

What we see is that in the past 3 months stocks have seen their multiples expand. I've purposely chosen both ad tech-related companies and non-adtech companies to show that across the board multiples have expanded. Why is this meaningful?

Because the market is moving in a non-discerning manner. There are animal spirits percolating through the market right now, irrespective of whether the underlying fundamentals support the valuation or not.

And I recognize that for some readers, as long as the share price is going higher, there's no need to overthink the investment thesis.

But I'm playing the long game. I'm sticking out my neck with my declaration that TTD is overvalued. I believe that the upside from here will be muted.

What makes me so cautious on The Trade Desk?

Revenue Growth Rates Are Slowing Down

TTD revenue growth rates

I'll be the first to acquiesce that the advertising sector is struggling. Consequently, there's some element of cyclicality percolating through The Trade Desk's financials.

In other words, The Trade Desk is growing faster, significantly so, than the rest of the advertising market.

But even so, can the case be made that The Trade Desk will resume growing at the same pace as it did in 2022, of approximately 30% CAGR?

I don't believe that's a reasonable estimate. I make the case that in the best case scenario, in 2024, The Trade Desk is able to reignite its growth rates and grow in the mid-to-high 20s%, and not greater.

The Investment Thesis's Hallmark is The Trade Desk's Profitability

Before we go further, I'll highlight a quote from the earnings call:

Unlike many of our ad-funded peers and other high-growth tech companies, we've responsibly managed our headcount and operating expense growth since 2019. And since our revenue is still growing well in the double digits while others are contracting or in the low single digits, we intend to and can stay the course and grab share even while our peers are pulling back.

The quote above is not specifically targeting Digital Turbine (APPS), a stock that I'm openly bearish on, but it nevertheless rings true.

Data by YCharts

Investors are no longer willing to support companies that hold a compelling narrative but lackluster underlying profitability. And this is where The Trade Desk shines mightily.

I'll concede that The Trade Desk has always chased profitable growth, even before being profitable was the ''cool'' thing to do.

Where I disagree with bulls is that paying around 50x this year's EBITDA for The Trade Desk leaves investors with any upside potential.

Allow me to provide further context. Let's assume that The Trade Desk makes about $270 million of EBITDA in H1 2023. And then, let's assume, given that Q4 is typically the seasonal high for The Trade Desk, that 2023, The Trade Desk makes about $750 million of EBITDA in 2023.

This would be about a 12% increase in profitability from the prior year. But as we know, 2023 has been a difficult year for advertising.

Let's make the further contention that in 2024, The Trade Desk's underlying profitability improves and grows alongside the pace of its revenue growth rates, by say around 25% CAGR.

This would mean that in 2024, The Trade Desk would make about $940 million of EBITDA. This would leave the stock priced at 40x next year's EBITDA.

Consequently, I struggle to see how this stock has much upside potential, particularly when its revenues are evidently growing at approximately 25% CAGR.

The Bottom Line

The Trade Desk has long been a popular choice among investors, but its expensive valuation poses a significant challenge to its investment thesis. While some argue that the company's superb management justifies any multiple on its valuation, I believe that investing should prioritize a margin of safety and buying low to sell high.

I remain cautious and neutral on TTD's prospects. The company's revenue growth rates have been slowing down, although it still outperforms the advertising market.

However, I find it difficult to support the notion that The Trade Desk, Inc. can maintain the same growth pace as in 2022. Even in the best-case scenario, I estimate a mid-to-high 20% growth rate for 2024, which is not significantly higher.

The hallmark of TTD's investment thesis lies in its profitability, and while the company has prioritized responsible management and profitability, paying around 50 times this year's EBITDA leaves little room for upside potential. Even with projected improvements in profitability, the stock's current valuation of 40 times next year's EBITDA fails to convince me of substantial upside, especially considering its revenue growth rates hovering around 25% CAGR.