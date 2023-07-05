Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon Q2 Earnings Preview: All About Revenue Guidance

Jul. 05, 2023 12:03 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Summary

  • Amazon is expected to report Q2 earnings per share of 34 cents, a significant increase from the -20 cents reported in Q2 2022. Revenue is expected to be around $131 billion, an 8% increase from the previous year.
  • Predicting Amazon's EPS is hard given its inclination to fund growth. Revenue remains the story that is likely to move the stock's needle.
  • With AWS slowing, I expect the company to highlight advertising and AI efforts.
  • Amazon's stock is showing technical strength without being overextended.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is set to report results for its Q2 that ended June 30th, 2023 after hours on Thursday, July 27th. While it may seem a little early to preview more than three weeks out, I don't expect most of

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

