krystiannawrocki/E+ via Getty Images

Evaluated on the basis of buying it on the Singaporean Exchanges. Do your own due diligence. Published on the Value Lab 7/3/23

Riverstone Holdings Limited (SGX:AP4) is tradeable on the Singapore Stock Exchange. It is a small- to mid-cap company that sells primarily cleanroom gloves for sensitive applications in semiconductors and biotech research. They also manufacture more typical healthcare gloves, and all these markets went into overdrive during COVID-19, with activity of both responding to the pandemic as well as building up security reserves in case the pandemic became a perennial problem. This demand has since collapsed, leaving the market in substantial oversupply and prices coming down dramatically in the healthcare segment. However, in the cleanroom glove business, ASPs have been resilient, even though volumes have meaningfully fallen, since there are moats around this business that prevented overbuild of supply by competitors. Demand already seems to be normalizing with favorable QoQ developments indicating that cleanroom gloves have possibly seen trough performance. Price increases accomplished to maintain profitability in the healthcare glove market should start showing their offsetting effects next quarter as well.

Secularly, the demand picture seems good for specialty cleanroom gloves, and the dynamics of the business are such that Riverstone has a moat and a world-leading market share in the segment. The economics are superior, with net margins at above 20% on a run-rate basis and high degrees of cash generation. Critically, on the valuation side the EV is negative due to a large balance of non-operating assets. On a P/E basis, the company is very cheap too at around 4-5x P/E. Finally, the owner-managers have been very shareholder friendly, opportunistically raising payout levels in order to disburse the large amounts of generated and stored cash to produce dividend yields that often extend above 10% in a sustainable way that shines light on the intense equity bridge.

Overall, there are clear payout catalysts, both from dividends and the depressed price despite prospects for income rebounds, and in an absolute sense the valuations provide a phenomenal margin of safety. The specialty and healthcare angle is also much appreciated as we continue to worry about the lagged effects from higher rates and potential recessionary forces, which remain very much in play as rates are not going to pivot down quickly. Riverstone is a clear, high conviction buy.

Discussing Riverstone's Markets

Riverstone produces both healthcare gloves as well as cleanroom gloves. Cleanroom gloves are gloves that have been ISO certified for use in cleanrooms. Cleanrooms have classes, where the lower the number of the class the more stringent the contamination prevention requirements are. Riverstone produces cleanroom gloves that are suitable for some of the highest standards of contamination prevention.

Cleanroom gloves are priced upward of 5x latex and nitrile gloves suitable only for healthcare applications and not cleanrooms. They also have about 2x the gross margin in normal times, probably around 40%. Riverstone's cleanroom production capacity is 20% currently in terms of units of its overall capacity. We calculate that about 70-75% of the normalized gross profits are cleanroom gloves. They are going to grow their capacity about 50% with the same 20:80 share between cleanroom and healthcare gloves which will continue to drive earnings through volume and scale. Although they are expanding their capacity to produce lower class cleanroom products as part of this production expansion (with class 1000 gloves, worse than class 100 and class 10), where competition is stiffer but margins are still much higher than in the healthcare glove market. This capacity growth is easily self-financed by their substantial cash flow and already massive cash balances, totaling around 300 million SGD and already halfway done.

Currently, the gross profit share of cleanroom gloves is closer to 85% due to the loss in profitability and volumes of the healthcare glove segment, and the mix effects from more cleanroom share are helping reduce the GP declines but are accentuating revenue declines relative to non-cleanroom competitors. During the heights of COVID, cleanroom gross profit share was lower than average at around 65% due to commodity healthcare gloves seeing meaningful price increases due to S/D factors and hoarding. As is typical of more commodity products, their pricing is more volatile and subject to S/D dynamics.

The cleanroom glove market is competitively advantaged, since a lot of R&D and manufacturing skill and quality assurance goes into producing gloves that can work for these specialty markets that require ISO 14644 specifications. There are very few companies that can produce at these specifications, not Ansell Limited (OTCPK:ANSLF) nor other pureplay glove and body protection companies among the Malaysian Big 4 glove producers. The end-markets are healthcare and semiconductor manufacturing. Healthcare cleanrooms are typically research oriented, so biotech research and such, while handling semiconductors in clean rooms requires specialty gloves to not introduce corrosive particles or anything that could cause damage to the semiconductors.

Failure of contamination prevention in these markets create massive costs and problems due to the high ticket items being dealt with in semiconductors and with the massive delay costs that could be caused by contamination of pharmaceutical research. There is actually a lot of pricing power in these markets, and Riverstone probably has around 50% world market share, selling its products produced primarily in Malaysia into all the prime Western and Asian markets.

Around 2% of their sales come from non-glove consumables. These are all cleanroom products too: masks, finger cots and wipes and body protection.

COVID Puts and Takes

From 2019 into FY 2020, there was a 65% YoY growth in volumes of cleanroom gloves, and around 16% in healthcare gloves. Healthcare gloves grew in the GP mix due to much higher ASPs, while cleanroom products were more consistent. This dampened potential GP growth compared to commodified competitors but also dampened GP declines now that ASPs are coming down on a reversal in the whole market. On a more normalized basis cleanroom gloves cost 5x healthcare gloves.

Prior to the COVID-19 years there was stable and consistent gross profit growth, and there were no seasonality effects. Revenue grew by a 3x factor between 2019 to FY 2021. Revenues then have gone down more than 50% from the 2021 peak in FY 2022 and it continues to show YoY declines in Q1 2023 as ASPs fall for the healthcare gloves business with both healthcare gloves and cleanroom gloves seeing YoY volume declines.

Quarterly Sales Breakdown (Q1 2023 Pres)

YoY the Q1 2023 revenue is down around 40%, but up 1.2% QoQ. We expect the revenues to average around 20% in declines YoY for the FY 2023. We do think that Q1 2023 revenues can be used as a run-rate figure due to the fact that destocking trends, the only major remaining negative effect on the cleanroom business, and more serious oversupply issues from commodity Chinese manufacturers in the healthcare gloves business, are likely to ease towards the end of the year, especially as price increases have been enacted in the healthcare glove business recently. Using Q1 2023 figures which are already showing some positive QoQ developments in revenue and net income is a conservative way to approach estimates, and it implies a forward P/E of around 4.5x on FY 2023 net income.

Quarterly Gross Profit Breakdown (Q1 2023 Pres)

Gross profits saw more excessive declines than revenue at 60% YoY and 12.5% QoQ. Net income grew QoQ due to cost saving initiatives on the fixed cost side. Gross margins saw a decline from 38% to 26% YoY. About 66% (two thirds) of the decline was driven by falling ASPs in the healthcare glove business. The reversal in unit margins for healthcare gloves was offset by more consistent unit margins in cleanroom products, hence non-cleanroom competitors saw much sharper gross profit declines YoY (around 75% versus 60% for Riverstone). Competitors in the healthcare glove market are also less profitable than Riverstone thanks to Riverstone's flexible manufacturing and ability to respond to smaller batch and more niche orders, even in the commodified healthcare glove market business - so Riverstone has the important competitive advantage of being the lowest cost producer. About 30% of Riverstone's healthcare revenues are in more specialty applications. The fact that any gross profit was achieved in healthcare gloves is impressive, since other glove competitors are writing off inventory and selling below cost to generate immediate cash.

The cleanroom glove business saw gross margin declines YoY due to loss of scale and pressure from higher labor costs. ASPs in that business are reported to have remained flat. On a sequential basis gross profit declines continued despite profit growth both because of pressure on ASPs in the healthcare glove market, but since cleanroom gloves now dominate the gross profits, there were also declines in unit profitability in the cleanroom segment that drove the sequential GP decline. This is mostly because of higher labor costs associated to production from Malaysian minimum wage changes in the middle of 2022.

While an actual oversupply issue from COVID-19 subsiding faster than expected is a problem for the healthcare glove market, and while there is some security destocking for cleanroom gloves right now since supply chain issues are becoming resolved and inventory management practices are becoming less conservative again, there are other reasons why the business has been facing some pressure. Both biotech and semiconductor spending are coming down. Semiconductor spending is coming down due to the fact that there is a glut which is slowing down necessary supply. This glut is becoming partially resolved by a boost in generative AI investment which has been a positive surprise for fabs, but the resolution of the semiconductor shortage has changed the market dynamics together with the end of COVID-19 for the company. Biotech is down due to the tougher funding environment for unprofitable businesses.

However, demand is appearing sequentially strong with cleanroom volumes up and prices stable sequentially so the impact isn't so direct, but the health of these end markets is something to consider, although especially on the healthcare and research side there are plenty of clients who are not feeling the pressure from the economic environment like big biopharma.

When we compare Riverstone performance to glove market competitors with no cleanroom exposure (looking at SRI Trang's (OTCPK:SRGPF) publicly traded glove subsidiary, which is healthcare focused), we see that Riverstone has better sequential results. ASPs QoQ seem to be down about 10% in the healthcare market based on more healthcare-focused peers, although volumes are actually growing QoQ. The net effect is negative on sales among healthcare glove peers with price driven declines of around 4% QoQ in revenue. Some pricing initiatives were accomplished by Riverstone for the healthcare markets, which should ease some of the major YoY ASP pressure and help bottom out earnings.

What management reports is resilience in cleanroom pricing, so volume pickup sequentially in cleanrooms seems to be the driver of the overall growth, which is optimistic for the demand picture in their profit driving segment. This was likely also accomplished after the end of COVID-zero in China, around 6% of sales, which was expected to soften the Q4 2022 results in Q3 2022 reporting. ASPs have been generally resilient for the cleanroom market, and gross margins in this business are likely still very high at well over 30%, likely closer to 40%.

Valuation

We think that we are looking at a trough in Q1 2023 in terms of revenue and costs. COGS should come down as labor costs and other material costs come down as well. Also, cleanroom gloves should grow in the mix as their 2024 plans for capacity increases in cleanroom glove production come into effect, as well as the fact that the medical gloves business is under more S/D pressure than the cleanroom business which is seeing robust demand in terms of growing volumes and resilient pricing sequentially. Riverstone also accomplished a price increase in the healthcare glove market to pass on production inflation and ease loss in gross margins. Eventually, S/D imbalance in the healthcare market should also stem ASP declines and allow for better average gross margins.

If we take their run-rate Q1 figures and simply annualize it, we get the following financial statistics which should be conservative given we've already seen signs of sequential volume based growth. Here we also incorporate the fact that they have a very substantial balance of cash with no debt, and the net cash position actually exceeds the market cap of Riverstone. We value Riverstone based on peers whose businesses are simply worse than Riverstone's due to lacking cleanroom exposure meaning lower margins, a less efficient cash generation profile and a more unfavorable industry structure. The upside is clearly substantial due to the negative EV starting point.

Valuation (VTS)

Remarks and Takeaways

As mentioned, there are risks. The picture is a little volatile now due to the dislocations and ultimately poor judgement of the length of the pandemic by the whole business world. Moreover, there is semiconductor exposure in the cleanroom business, although there is a more resilient pharmaceutical exposure too within the cleanroom business to defend performance. They are also doing capacity expansions that dilute the specialty nature of their cleanroom business, creating capacity that will include less stringent markets.

Thankfully, major players have been seeing demand in the semiconductor space, thinking specifically of Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), due to generative AI. The generative AI race will likely go on for some more quarters to preserve the industry from major economic headwinds.

More generally, Riverstone's business has moats, and it is evident in the current pricing resilience in cleanrooms and relative manufacturing skill in healthcare gloves where several competitors have dipped into unprofitability. The situation in the Riverstone markets are also already quite tough and can't get much worse from COVID dislocation, so the give and take from a resolution of supply and demand issues while recessionary pressures mount are likely to demonstrate that the current run-rate results are a pretty good indicator of the current level of business performance that can be expected in this tougher macro environment.

Critically, we are seeing volume pickup in their more important specialty cleanroom gloves business on a sequential basis already, with pricing action in healthcare markets too despite the more commodified profile. In addition to the fact that earnings should be bottoming out, the company's valuation provides a massive margin of safety. The management has been paying out dividends at elevated payout levels in order to deplete and make their cash balance available to shareholders and drive shareholder value from a realized equity bridge. This has been the positive reason for sequential declines in the net cash position. We think that close to 100% payouts will occur this year given elevated payouts last year, leading to possibly a 20% dividend yield that may not be covered by current run rate performance and economics, but is covered by a cash balance that exceeds the current market cap. This is a shareholder-friendly move that will concretely close the value gap that exists on account of the non-operating assets. Finally, we valued them in line with peers even though they are the industry champion in terms of economic profile and products - they are a more specialty and more cash generative player than the peers we used to value them, so we've been conservative.

The Riverstone upside is substantial no matter how you look at it thanks to the negative EV. The catalysts of substantial shareholder payouts are there too, where we think a 20% dividend yield is possible at closer to 100% payout ratios. A very clear buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.