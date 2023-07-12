Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Riverstone Holdings: World-Leading Profitable Specialty Glove Firm Valued At Zero EV

Jul. 12, 2023
Valkyrie Trading Society
Summary

  • Riverstone Holdings Limited is another negative EV play thanks to large cash balances and a debt free balance sheet, whose price is low due to a demand crash post COVID.
  • What differentiates Riverstone is that they produce 'cleanroom gloves', and are a world leader in doing so, which are used in the most sensitive applications in the world.
  • The vast majority of their profits come from these specialty gloves that are meant for handling sensitive semiconductors and for use in pharma research.
  • Cleanroom gloves are less affected by a healthcare glove oversupply and have much higher and more resilient pricing, 5x the price of nitrile healthcare gloves. QoQ developments have been favourable.
  • Secular growth and a profit-trough rebound lend itself to repricing to at least in line with non-specialty peers. Shareholder-friendly owner-managers pay out high dividends to bolster capital return. Obvious buy.
Technician holding chip over defocused circuit board

krystiannawrocki/E+ via Getty Images

Evaluated on the basis of buying it on the Singaporean Exchanges. Do your own due diligence.

Riverstone Holdings Limited (SGX:AP4) is tradeable on the Singapore Stock Exchange. It

Valkyrie Trading Society
