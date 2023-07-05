Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TORM Stock Looks Ready To Make A Comeback (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 05, 2023 12:22 PM ETTORM plc (TRMD)2 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I believe that an interesting entry point to initiate a long position in TORM plc stock has now reappeared.
  • The imbalance in the tanker market still speaks in favor of the bullish cycle continuation.
  • TORM's financials look super strong.
  • The company has gone from one of the most expensive to one of the cheapest among product tankers.
  • The stock price is looking up and breaking through the local downtrend - buyers seem to be back in the game, just like in early February 2023.
Global economy recovery, Business Economic growth. Financial, industrial and market sector comeback and upturn concept. Paper red arrow graph with medical plaster going upward in blue background

Iryna Imago

I initiated TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) coverage back in April 2023 at $29.68/share. After my article, the stock rallied to over $35/share and then cooled slightly. Then I made another call to pay attention to International Seaways (

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.5K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TRMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 1:01 PM
Comments (17.03K)
@Danil Sereda

Thanks for article on TRMD.
I like the stock. But the price is very volatile.
TRMD also benefits from their niche: much in refined products and less in crude oil.

Are you concerned about Oaktree wanting to sell their 60% of the TRMD shares?
Many suggest that will drive down the share price; although my guess is that
Oaktree would gradually sell their shares.
S
Seeburto
Today, 12:47 PM
Premium
Comments (3.43K)
Agree. Jad planned to get to a full position today, but a lot of other transient opportunities presented themselves. Maybe over next couple of days. Wish your article had held off a couple of days since you will no doubt move the market! 😀
