TORM Stock Looks Ready To Make A Comeback (Rating Upgrade)

I initiated TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) coverage back in April 2023 at $29.68/share. After my article, the stock rallied to over $35/share and then cooled slightly. Then I made another call to pay attention to International Seaways (INSW) instead, as TORM proved to be somewhat overvalued relative to the industry at the time. Since then, INSW has proven to be the truly stronger of the two tankers, largely due to its lower valuation and broader diversification of the fleet (freight rates have cooled slightly, hitting TRMD stock much harder than INSW):

I still believe in INSW's growth, but today's article is about TRMD, as I believe that an interesting entry point to initiate a long position in this once top-rated stock has now reappeared.

Why Do I Think So?

First, the imbalance in the tanker market still speaks in favor of the bullish cycle continuation. Let's look at demand first and move on to supply.

We know from BIMCO's recent report that global oil consumption is set to surpass pre-pandemic levels in FY2023, reaching 101.0 Mbps. China, India, the USA, and the Middle East account for 81% of the expected increase in consumption by FY2024, which is expected to increase by 3.3% YoY.

BIMCO (May 30, 2023)

Additional production from North America, along with Russia's success in finding new buyers, should help meet the rising demand, BIMCO notes. OPEC's planned production cuts may put upward pressure on prices, which are forecasted to increase by USD5/barrel between May and September 2023 before receding. The IMF predicts modest economic growth of 2.8% in 2023 and 3.0% in 2024, with some remaining downside risks. Despite this, the tanker market shows positive trends, with increased tonne miles and strong crude imports to China.

BIMCO (May 30, 2023)

Now let's turn to the supply side. Interestingly, this year has seen slower supply growth compared to fleet expansion due to a reduction in average sailing speed and increased congestion, both factors reducing available supply. Crude tankers have sailed, on average, 3.3% slower YTD compared to the same period last year, accompanied by a 15% increase in congestion measured in ship days. The impact on the product tanker fleet has been slightly less pronounced, with a 1.1% YTD decrease in average sailing speed and a 12% increase in congestion. BIMCO assumes that lower average sailing speeds will reduce supply for both crude and product tankers by 1% in FY2023. They estimate a supply growth of 1.1% for the crude tanker segment in FY2023 and 0.5% in FY2024. For the product tanker segment - the main one for us as we focus on TRMD - the corresponding figures are 0.3% and 0.6% (even lower).

Other sources also paint a rather depressing picture for the supply of new vessels on the market - here's an infographic from Goldman Sachs (June 30, 2023 - proprietary source) that says supply will not increase in the foreseeable future:

Goldman Sachs (June 30, 2023 - Proprietary Source)

The current picture - stronger demand for oil and oil products in FY2024 (YoY) with very little growth in vessel supply in the same year - supports tanker charter rates above long-term averages, even though Q2 FY2023 was weaker than Q1 for product tankers:

BIMCO and data provided by @ed.fin on Twitter

As you can see from the latest trend (see daily rates above), the momentum is back up again - what is it if not a bullish catalyst for tanker companies' shares like TRMD?

The second point I'd like to draw your attention to is the strong financials. TORM, based on its Q1 FY2023 IR presentation, reported strong performance in the product tanker market with an EBITDA of $199 million and a profit before tax (EBT) of $155 million, slightly reduced due to unrealized losses on FFA contracts. Return on invested capital (ROIC) was 29.2% for the quarter, and their balance sheet remained strong with a net LTV of 26% and available liquidity of $575 million.

TORM's IR materials

They have taken delivery of all seven LR1 vessels acquired earlier in the year, and three MR vessels were expected to be delivered by the end of May. TORM has covered 64% of the second quarter tonnage days at a rate of $40,086 per day.

As of May 5, 2023, 47% of the full-year earning days were covered at a rate of $41,198 per day, with 53% subject to potential changes. Looking at recent momentum, the new rates should be a bit lower now, but the fact that 47% of all days were covered is good news, in my opinion.

TORM's Board of Directors approved a dividend of $1.46 per share based on the first quarter - that's almost 6% for just 3 months based on the latest closing price, in case you're wondering. Although freight rates have risen slightly recently, I do not see much risk that dividends will be canceled or severely cut. Likely, the payout dollar amount may be reduced, but it should still be a very good dividend yield.

The third point I'd like to point out is the firm's valuation. The problem with the TORM stock in the past was mainly its relative overvaluation. Now, if we take a look at the 2-3 year perspective, we see that the stock is trading at the lowest EV/EBITDA levels after its recent sharp decline, while at the same time it has the highest expected dividend yields in its peer group:

Data provided by @ed.fin on Twitter (author's notes added)

Perhaps now TRMD stock is oversold and relatively undervalued?

The fourth argument in favor of buying TRMD is the technical picture. I am not an expert in this field, but from the signs that can be seen with the naked eye, the correction of the last few days was abruptly interrupted only recently. Now the price is looking up and breaking through the local downtrend - buyers seem to be back in the game, just like in early February 2023:

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

The demand zone of $22.6-23.6 per share seems quite strong - in my view, TRMD stock now has a more favorable risk/reward ratio for intermediate-term investors.

The Bottom Line

Of course, TRMD is anything but risk-free. First, the company operates in a highly cyclical industry where even a minor macroeconomic change can lead to unpredictable negative consequences and another cycle reversal, as has happened many times in the past. Second, the predictive valuation metrics I mentioned above are based on a forecast of the stability of financial indicators. And as we have seen in recent months with the EPS downward revisions, these forecasts may turn out to be false:

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

My technical analysis may also prove useless as the stock is quite volatile and does not have enough liquidity to be sustainable.

As you can see, all of my reasons for buying TRMD stock have their own downside risks to consider. However, this is true for all investments.

Based on what I see of the state of the industry in which TORM operates, and taking into account the fact that the company has gone from one of the most expensive to one of the cheapest among product tankers, I believe the risk/reward ratio is much more favorable for investors now than it was a few weeks ago. So I once again rate the stock a Buy.

