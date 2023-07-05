Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FTC Vs. Microsoft: FTC Wins

Summary

  • Or rather, they’ve already won.
  • What’s next in the process.
  • What you can do about it.
Microsoft"s headquarters in Bucharest, Romania

lcva2

What the FTC already won

Last month, the Federal Trade Commission/FTC filed a lawsuit against the proposed Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The suit seeks a preliminary injunction/PI which would

Chris DeMuth Jr.

Chris DeMuth Jr (ccdemuth@rangeleycapital.com) founded event driven hedge fund Rangeley Capital LLC and research service Sifting the World


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (10)

N
Nuclear Nightclub
Today, 12:54 PM
Premium
Comments (21)
Enormous theather over a single transaction that is going to happen anyway
w
wdchil
Today, 12:37 PM
Comments (5.76K)
My best guess is that the FTC will lose because the primary and perhaps only public policy of antitrust law is to protect consumers. That said, the EU has more of a policy to protect competitors and that is why there is a divergence between US and EU policy. That is my take, but I haven't followed the case closely enough to be sure. The general counsel and president of MSFT (Brad Smith) is fairly conservative and carries a lot of credibility. As a MSFT shareholder I don't feel strong emotion over this case as it barely moves the needle either way. WD
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Today, 12:40 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.69K)
@wdchil makes sense; happily we already have EU approval so that is something.
Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Today, 12:23 PM
Premium
Comments (204)
I really enjoyed reading your article, but I must admit the headline made my heart race. Lol. Cheers! Nice work.
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Today, 12:27 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.69K)
@Blobfish my sense is that we'll hear from Judge Corley very soon.
a
apalmer94
Today, 12:20 PM
Comments (27)
Click bait article headline aside, I completely agree with this article. This deal is good for everyone except Sony, and maybe their rabid fanboys. Aside from them, there is nothing about this deal that harms consumers or competition.
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Today, 12:26 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.69K)
@apalmer94 it is strange that the challenge got it this far. The FTC is trying to be tough but in pursuing dubious cases, they're going to lead companies to litigating more deals instead of abandoning them.
S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 12:17 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.29K)
My largest position is a diagonal spread.

Long the January 2024@85 calls for about 6 bucks each. Then short the January 2025@95 calls for about five bucks each.

I'm not sure if you can get in for such favorable pricing today, but I bought quite a number of those.

If the deal closes, the time value on all the options goes to zero. Your left with intrinsic value only. In other words, the spread is worth 10 bucks. This is true even if the deal price goes above 95.

If the deal fails, and the stock drops back down to 75, then the spread value probably goes negative and you'd have to buy to close it.

So are you are risking about two bucks to make 10.

Given that the deal is about 75% to go through, these are tremendous favorable odds.
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Today, 12:21 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.69K)
@Smithn Wesson that makes all the sense in the world. I bet you'll make a lot of money on that; certainly +EV / odds in your favor.
