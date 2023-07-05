PhonlamaiPhoto

Introduction

Electrovaya (EFLVF) is a diversified Canadian battery company with many different avenues for growth in the green energy battery space. The company operates out of three main divisions; material handling, E-mobility, and energy storage. There is quite a bit of innate synergy between the divisions, which will be discussed more in depth later on.

For any small cap company looking to build up a strong stream of revenue, long term partnership agreements are key. Electrovaya has already shown the ability to maintain and foster these relationships by working with 10% of the fortune 500. They do this primarily through their material handling business and their partnership with Raymond to power forklifts for a variety of different customers.

Various Growth Verticals

Material Handling has been the primary driver of revenues over the past couple of years. The catalyst behind the excess lithium ion batteries orders for electric forklifts is the net zero goal of large retailers. Recently on March 6th a $14 million dollar battery deal was signed between Electrovaya and an unnamed fortune 500 customer. Deliveries will be made over the next 12 months with future orders expected.

Even though material handing brings in most of the revenue that is not the whole investment picture. When evaluating their batteries, it's also important to look at their staying power in the battery space. Above are the results from the battery testing for their solid state battery business, which look quite strong compared to the sector. On the solid-state battery cycle life chart the x-axis is the capacity of the battery in ampere-hours and obviously the y-axis is the volts. For years, the standard for lithium ion battery charge has hovered around 3.6-3.8 volts per cell. Electrovaya sits at the top of this range at 3.8 volts and has a discharge of 4.2 volts which is extremely important because that is when the battery is actually being used. In most cases when the voltage of a battery cell is really high, capacity suffers. In Electrovaya's case, this isn't true as capacity stays above 85% even after 300 cycles.

Where a lot of different battery makers go wrong, is in their testing and systems management. This is why there has been so much talk in the news in the past couple years about lithium ion batteries catching on fire and having other problems. These issues can be mitigated by having proper battery management systems that allow for companies to not only run tests on the battery to make sure it's stable but also to test efficiency to make sure its running properly. Additionally, by having a strong battery management system product the company is able to cross sell to forklift suppliers, such as Raymond, and give an organic boost to revenue.

New Listing on the NASDAQ

The new Electrovaya NASDAQ listing on July 6th does two main things. One, it allows for the company to get more spotlight which in turn generates more retail investors. Two, the listing enables institutions to establish big positions because with the NASDAQ listing the stock it will be liquid rather than trading on OTC and TSX.

Fundamentals and Recent Growth

Recent earnings have shed light on what Electrovaya is really capable of doing. In the past there have been some questions on valuation due to the level of P/S but that gap is quickly closing with the record revenues. Currently P/S is 2.76x which is inline with FREYR (FREY) is at 2.63x. The trend of P/S for Electrovaya is quite favorable as it has dropped from 7.25x to 2.76x YoY. To gauge where P/S may go moving forward, let's take a look at earnings.

Thanks, Raj. To give everyone a brief highlight of the financials, revenue for Q2 fiscal 2023 was $10.5 million compared to $4.3 million in the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 144%..... Gross margin was 25.6% for the quarter, a slight increase from the December quarter, which was 25.2%. Q2 was the last quarter where customers were locked into historical prices from the summer of 2021. In addition to the price increases carried out during 2022, the company has locked in pricing from key suppliers for 2023 deliveries, and we'll be taking advantage of volume discounts where available. We expect to see an increase in the gross margins in calendar 2023. -John Gibson CFO Electrovaya

One metric that investors should closely watch is net margin. Many battery companies haven't even completed and shipped out Li-on cells and Electrovaya has been doing this for years. Additionally, the new manufacturing plant in Jamestown, New York will help drive further margin expansion with the added potential for further revenue as the company begins to move into the US Market.

Risks

Regardless of how promising the investment thesis is small cap companies come with many risks. In terms of orders Electrovaya has been doing well but the question will be production. When making an investment in Electrovaya investors should look out for two main things. First is the new Jamestown facility - if Electrovaya is unable to make the plant profitable then there will be big problems with the expansion into the US. The second risk is related to order flow - the $14 million order is bigger than they're past $7 million deal with Walmart in 2019 which signals good growth and the continued performance of the company's lithium-ion batteries.

Competitors

Many competitors are more mainstream battery institutions such as Panasonic and CATL. Both are focused on lead acid batteries which have shown to be harmful for the environment and be less efficient long term. As Electrovaya continues to build out their facilities, I would expect many North American retail supercenters and other industrials have a need for forklift battery cells.

Conclusions

At these levels Electrovaya is a buy because of the various positive catalysts. The stock isn't just another green energy play they are an established small cap that is looking to strategically expand and not just wait and see what the whole E-mobility market looks like in a couple of years. I look forward to covering Electrovaya in the future and after their NASDAQ listing.

