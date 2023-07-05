Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Back To The Future

Jul. 05, 2023 1:08 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY, F, GM, TM, TOYOF10 Comments
Poonam A. Arora profile picture
Poonam A. Arora
2.64K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. is expected to encounter unprecedented competition during 2025/2026.
  • However, armed by revamped current models, the Cybertruck, and two new models, Tesla will be tough to unseat.
  • Profit margins are bound to rebound as economies of scale materialize on dramatically higher production volumes.
  • Based on our 10-year discounted cash flow analysis, we arrive at an updated Price Target of $492/share. Reiterate Buy Rating on Tesla stock.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Investment Thesis

The rate of growth of the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry has accelerated significantly over recent quarters. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has outlined a mandate that by 2032, EVs are likely to represent between 64% and 67% of the automobile industry. Large automobile manufacturers are shifting majority

Currently, I work as an investment analyst at Seamist Capital. Previously, since 2006, I was on the sell-side, covering healthcare stocks as research analyst . The banks I have worked for include the Stanford Group, Madison Williams, Roth Capital, and WR Hambrecht. I have passed the FINRA exams for Series 7, 63, 86, and 87. My educational background includes a Bachelors Degree in Finance and Investments and a Masters Degree in Finance. Ranked 104 out of 7,519 bloggers and 589 out of 14,344 total experts on TipRanks with 75% success rate and 35.6% average returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

B
Batsi
Today, 2:24 PM
Premium
Comments (49)
Price target of 492 when? In 10 years?
G
GB77
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (1.63K)
"Our valuation model incorporates an annualized revenue growth rate of 50%, a profit margin of 10%, operating cash flow margin of 18%, yearly capital expenditures of 2%, average cost of capital of 7%, and a perpetual growth rate of 3%"

According to Yahoo finance, TSLA has a 5Y monthly beta of 2.
I believe in disinflation, but how would the WACC be 7%? You need negative 2% risk free rate for that.
When you say that beta needs to be adjusted over time so that it reflects a more mature state of the company, so would be the growth rates. 50% growth for a single year is a reasonable assumption, but 50% CAGR for a decade is far from being justified.
S
Seeburto
Today, 1:40 PM
Premium
Comments (3.43K)
Love the call, but not enough of a believer to take more than a small, albeit intend-to-never-sell, position.
J
JCCIII
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (7.48K)
@Seeburto Same here, and I consider it a purely speculative investment.
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 1:26 PM
Comments (2.95K)
Musks announced that the plan for model S was to produce 100,000/year which he has never come close to meeting.(yet)

"Plans are to roll out 375,000 Cybertrucks/year."
A
AFirmMaybe
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (634)
Juat another pumper....lol...
s
sonetirot
Today, 1:29 PM
Premium
Comments (368)
@AFirmMaybe Hater always hater.
4th of July Party. Surprised 4 Tesla at my house. People gather around and Test drive friend's Tesla. All admire the cars and want to trade in their car for one. Word of mouth is amazing. BTW: FSD perform perfect around people and car.
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 1:46 PM
Comments (1.88K)
@sonetirot Simply incredible Tesla is
i
imlongnow
Today, 1:47 PM
Premium
Comments (2.07K)
@sonetirot Interesting…..People think my C8 Vette is awesome but are afraid to drive it!! They usually pass…..Tesla owners try to pass me too, but that ain’t happening either
