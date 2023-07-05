Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

De-Training From Norfolk Southern

Jul. 05, 2023 1:14 PM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)2 Comments
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.61K Followers

Summary

  • Norfolk Southern shares have risen around 11.2% in the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500's 8% gain.
  • The company's traffic has decreased by 3.3% this year, with forest products and intermodal traffic particularly affected.
  • I plan to sell shares due to concerns over the company's valuation, slowing dividend growth, and increasing long-term debt.

Environmental And Health Concerns Grow In East Palestine, Ohio After Derailment Of Train Cars Containing Hazardous Material

Angelo Merendino

It's been just under three months since I wrote my bullish Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) article, announcing to a rather disinterested world that I was going to be buying the shares, and in that time, the shares are

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.61K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Although I'm currently long, I'm about to sell.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

AlexChilton profile picture
AlexChilton
Today, 1:36 PM
Comments (461)
Appreciate the piece.

Sounds like you've made a good trade. Personally, take a bit of another approach. Buying NSC monthly.

You bring up intermodal. Like the east coast (Europe) vs west (China, unions), which is why NSC over UNP. All benefit from on-shoring. CSX is the gem.

Will stick w/the monthly plan, but totally get the trade. Thanks again.

Alex.
j
jweekley1611
Today, 1:33 PM
Comments (328)
That’s right Pat, get rid of that “scrip of virtual paper that gets traded around in the public markets, and the up and down price movements often reflect more about the mood of the capricious crowd than it does anything to do with the stock”. Buffet doesn’t stand a chance against a shrewd short-term trader like you!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.