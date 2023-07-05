Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Federal Realty: High-Yield Dividend King On Sale

Jonathan Weber
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Federal Realty Investment Trust trades at an undemanding valuation and at a discount to its historically normal valuation.
  • Federal Realty offers a nice dividend yield of 4.5% and will likely continue to raise its dividend over time.
  • The company looks like an attractive investment at current prices.
Historical King in studio shoot

Lorado

Article Thesis

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is a high-quality real estate investment trust ("REIT") that is also a Dividend King thanks to 55 years of dividend increases. Today, FRT offers a nice dividend yield of 4.5% and trades at a very

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

Jonathan Weber
48.98K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRT, SPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

5ofDiamonds profile picture
5ofDiamonds
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (5.62K)
$FRT is an excellent BLSH stock.

LT investors should not make the mistake of holding this one LT.

If one must play - Buy Low Sell High. Rinse and repeat.

Full disclosure: I will exit my position at $115+, cost basis $76.
D
Dan011012
Today, 1:46 PM
Premium
Comments (3)
“High yield” is open to a wide scope of interpretation, or reference points: compared to what- S&P 500 individual companies, current interest rate, dividend king norms; or REITs with more of a valuation disconnect, BDCs, the better CEFs at a discount? I look forward to reading though, and like your articles.

What is your current take on HIW?
D
Dan011012
Today, 2:09 PM
Premium
Comments (3)
@Dan011012 Jonathan, I agree with your steady growth with lower-than-average risk point.
