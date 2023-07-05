FangXiaNuo

Investment Thesis

While investors are losing faith in China's market and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock, I remind you that this was always a long journey, not a short-term bet. Undoubtedly, Alibaba is highly tied to the performance of China's economy, so examining its progress and direction is essential.

Not surprisingly, any diplomatic efforts have not prevented further escalation of US-China Relations, leading to the new narrative of 'decoupling' or 'de-risking' the US (along with the EU) from China. This false global narrative for China still misleads investors and drives China's market indexes further down.

Additionally, economic analysts and investors were disappointed by the strength of China's post-Covid recovery as a national uptick in retail sales, investments, and industrial production have shown sluggish growth. However, the pessimistic outlook has already been reflected in Alibaba's stock, and any minor outperformance in the second half of the year will significantly boost confidence and support the bullish outlook for Alibaba.

China's Economy Outlook Appears Gloomy

After three years of restrictions due to the pandemic, consumer confidence has been restored, contributing significantly to the current GDP growth. However, the Chinese real estate market, which has rebounded from the weak foundation of 2022, recently lost some of its momentum and could face further headwinds.

However, the rate cut by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) shows that the central bank acknowledges the challenges facing China's economy. However, monetary policy alone cannot solve the underlying issues, particularly in the troubled property sector. The government must implement structural reforms and prioritize household consumption to stimulate domestic demand.

Premier Li Qiang's reform team is expected to be critical in addressing these challenges and recalibrating growth engines. The PBOC's rate cut may provide a short-term boost, but the focus should be on policies that boost domestic demand, enhance social safety nets, and promote household consumption. Overall, the PBOC's move highlights the need for coordinated efforts from the government to safeguard and stimulate growth.

Xi's Staffing Moves Indicate China's Plans

China's financial reform process appears to be accelerating as Chinese leader Xi Jinping makes significant staffing moves. Pan Gongsheng, a protege of Xi, has been elevated to the Communist Party chief of the PBOC, indicating his likely promotion to the PBOC governorship.

Pan's surprise promotion suggests that Beijing aims to avoid yuan depreciation and is intensifying efforts to repair China's property market. With experience managing China's foreign reserves, Pan is expected to favor stabilizing the yuan and adopting technocratic approaches to revitalize the property sector and boost consumer spending.

In addition, Ding Xuedong, a senior State Council official, has been named party chief of the National Council for Social Security Fund (NCSSF), focusing on building a robust social safety net to encourage consumer-driven growth. The arrival of Ding complements Pan's efforts to increase consumer confidence. Expanding and improving social safety nets are crucial for stimulating domestic demand and transitioning from an export-driven growth model.

China's Upcoming Financial Reform

China's economic recovery and worsening geopolitical tensions likely prompted Pan's rapid elevation. His expertise, international knowledge, and connections differentiate him from other Chinese central bankers. Pan's promotion aligns to solidify economic recovery and achieve long-term sustainable growth. Ding's appointment signals a commitment to enhancing the social safety net and implementing market reforms. The reforms address the confidence gap and encourage households to increase consumption.

Expanding social safety nets and implementing comprehensive tax reforms are crucial to ensure fiscal sustainability and enhance the automatic stabilizer role of fiscal policy. Prioritizing spending on households and undertaking medium-term fiscal frameworks can deliver larger stabilization benefits. Reforms such as increasing the retirement age, strengthening unemployment and health insurance benefits, and improving productivity in state-owned enterprises can boost growth and foster inclusivity.

While Pan's promotion is expected to lead to fresh stimulus moves, the implications of his appointment for the PBOC's overall policymaking role remain uncertain. However, Pan's Western training, experience in state-owned commercial banks, and his position as a solid economist make him suitable for leading the PBOC. The changing leadership at the PBOC and social security apparatus aligns with China's financial and economic reform prospects.

Shadow Reserves Might Provide Support

In the past, China's central bank frequently intervened in the currency market to stop the currency from rising and preserve the country's affordable exports. Nevertheless, China's declared foreign exchange reserves have stayed steady despite its expanding export surplus and the tightly controlled swings of the yuan over the past ten years.

China has unreported or "shadow reserves," not shown on the central bank's balance sheet. Most of these concealed reserves are kept in the state commercial and policy banks. A large amount of China's reserves were given to the state commercial banks in exchange for shares; they were not sold.

Foreign exchange reserves were also given to the policy banks, including the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, to support international investments like infrastructure loans and projects. According to one author, China may have hidden reserves worth more than $6 trillion, greater than its $3.12 trillion disclosed reserves.

The sizeable amount of foreign assets held by state-controlled institutions in China tremendously impacts international financial and market systems. China's untapped resources fuel its worldwide influence, which includes lending to other nations and sponsoring infrastructure projects through the Belt and Road Initiative.

China's massive accumulation of foreign exchange reserves, including the hidden reserves, has made it a major global creditor. The diversion of foreign exchange into infrastructure lending through policy banks raises concerns about the sustainability of the debt burden on both China and borrower countries. If loans are not managed effectively, and borrowers struggle to repay, it could lead to financial strain and potential defaults, impacting China's economy.

China was to utilize its hidden reserves strategically; it could potentially contribute to addressing specific aspects of the property crisis. Here are a few ways it could potentially have an impact:

Stimulating investment and infrastructure: if allocated towards targeted investment in infrastructure development and urban planning, China's hidden reserves could help create new employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth. This, in turn, may positively affect the property market by boosting housing and commercial real estate demand. Supporting affordable housing initiatives: The availability of affordable housing is a significant concern in China's property market. Utilizing hidden reserves to fund affordable housing projects or providing subsidies for homebuyers could help alleviate the affordability issue and provide housing options for low- and middle-income individuals and families.

China's Never-Ending Global Fight

While the West still assigns the 'Uninvestable' label to China, and now with 'De-risking' and 'Decoupling,' Beijing has enacted a new Foreign Relations Law in response to the US-China chips war and the G7 countries' decision to de-risk China. The law allows authorities to punish individuals or organizations that engage in activities detrimental to China's national interests.

It warns Western countries against promoting 'decoupling' from China and disrupting the international order. The law's vague language defining offenses has raised concerns among foreign firms based in China about the deteriorating US-China relations. Some experts believe the law is more of a political statement than a clear legal provision.

Critics argue that it may limit Taiwan's diplomatic space and deter countries from forming stronger ties with Taiwan due to the fear of Beijing's sanctions. While the new law does not directly harm foreign firms and foreigners in China, businesses from Western countries are advised to assess the political risks associated with their governments' attitudes towards China.

Finally, enacting this law is part of China's efforts to establish comprehensive legislation in foreign relations and showcase itself as a major responsible country promoting peace, development, cooperation, and the rule of law.

China Also Responds With A Chip Material Exports Restriction

China is set to restrict the exports of gallium and germanium metals and their compounds in response to export bans imposed by the US and Japan on advanced chips and chip-making equipment. The move, effective from August 1, requires Chinese chemical suppliers to obtain government licenses for exporting 38 products, including gallium nitride and germanium dioxide.

These metals are crucial for chip-making, communications equipment, and defense items. China is the primary global source of metals, accounting for 94% of the gallium supply and 83% of germanium. The export controls are viewed as an effort to slow down the development of US and Japanese chipmakers, allowing Chinese players to catch up. The impact on global supplies is expected to be limited, and the bans remind the US, Japan, and the Netherlands of China's retaliatory options.

RISC-V Can Lead China To Self-Sufficiency

China has been actively developing the RISC-V architecture to reduce reliance on foreign technologies amid US trade restrictions on advanced chips and equipment. RISC-V, an open-source chip design architecture created by UC Berkeley, offers hope for China's goal of self-reliance. Currently, the dominant chip design architecture for desktops and laptops is X86, developed by Intel, while most smartphone chips use the design architecture controlled by Arm.

Alibaba's focus on RISC-V chips aligns with China's broader efforts to achieve semiconductor self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on foreign technologies. By investing in RISC-V, Alibaba is positioning itself at the forefront of open-source chip design and potentially gaining a competitive advantage in the evolving semiconductor landscape.

While the US-China trade tensions and restrictions have motivated China's push for RISC-V, the architecture's open nature and innovation potential make it an attractive choice for fostering domestic chip development. Alibaba's initiative to encourage developer adoption and partner collaboration demonstrates its commitment to leveraging RISC-V's potential. As RISC-V gains popularity in China, it may disrupt the dominance of established chip architectures and contribute to the country's technological independence.

Some of the biggest tech companies in China are also members of RISC-V International, including Alibaba, Huawei, Tencent Holdings, and ZTE Corp. However, while British manufacturer Arm is in charge of the architecture used in most smartphone chips globally, the X86 architecture developed by US tech giant Intel continues to rule the market for desktop and laptop computers.

Against international sanctions and the worsening China-US relationship, RISC-V has gained popularity in China, where many Chinese businesses are joining consortiums for architecture. Finally, Alibaba's subsidiary T-Head has joined efforts worldwide to create a software ecosystem and hastened the commercialization of RISC-V, a potential alternative to the exclusive Arm and x86 architectures.

Alibaba's New CEO Can Execute The Restructuring Plan

Alibaba Group's decision to bring back Joseph Tsai, co-founder and owner of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team, as chairman, and Eddie Wu, another co-founder, as CEO signals a pivotal moment for the future of the Chinese tech giant. The move suggests that Alibaba's leadership team believes Daniel Zhang, the previous chairman and CEO, wasn't the right fit to execute a restructuring plan to split the company into six separate units.

The restructuring of Alibaba into separate units aims to unlock shareholder value and foster market competitiveness. Additionally, settling a fine for alleged monopolistic behavior removes a significant overhang for Alibaba's shares. The reorganization may help alleviate the cash burn from unprofitable business units and could serve as a future template for Alibaba's peers.

Joseph Tsai's diverse background and international experience position him well to bridge the gap between Alibaba and the global market. Last but not least, the long-standing relationship between Tsai and Premier Li suggests a positive outlook for the high-tech sector in China.

BABA's Valuation Remains Intact

Alibaba's valuation hovers around ≈$160/share (after deducting a 10% holding discount), suggesting a market cap of roughly $422 billion. The undervaluation gap will gradually close as investors acquire more visibility into individual IPO plans and timing and China's economy rebounds.

First in the IPO pipeline is Cainiao Network Technology, Alibaba's logistical division valued at more than $20 billion, as per Bloomberg. This suggests at least a 2.2x multiple on FY2022 sales. Similarly, for the rest of the segments, the SOTP model uses a 2.5-3.0x multiple based on the forecasted revenue in 2025, except for the Cloud division, which deserves a higher 5.5x multiple. Lastly, Alibaba has been on a downward trajectory since early this year, and the target price implies a stronger upside potential of 94% from current levels.

Author's Estimates

Takeaway

China's economic outlook is surrounded by uncertainty as challenges in the property market persist, requiring structural reforms and a focus on household consumption to stimulate domestic demand. However, the recent staffing moves in China's financial sector indicate an accelerating financial reform process, emphasizing stabilizing the yuan, revitalizing the property sector, and strengthening the social safety net.

Thus, to conclude, any unexpected recovery in China's economy will enormously boost BABA shares higher around the $100 level, and as the IPO plan unfolds, BABA shares can narrow the undervaluation gap in the next one or two years.