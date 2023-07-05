Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: The False 'De-Risking' Narrative

Yiannis Zourmpanos
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CCP enacts a new Foreign Relations Law to respond to US-China tensions, aiming to deter 'decoupling' and showcase itself as a responsible country promoting peace and cooperation.
  • China restricts the exports of gallium and germanium metals, crucial for chipmaking, in retaliation against US and Japanese chip bans, signaling China's efforts to catch up in chip development.
  • China is actively developing the RISC-V architecture to reduce reliance on foreign technologies and achieve semiconductor self-sufficiency, with Alibaba leading the charge.
  • Alibaba's decision to bring back Joseph Tsai as Chairman and Eddie Wu as CEO indicates a pivotal moment for the company and aims to boost investor confidence amid regulatory challenges.
Silhouette of young woman using smartphone next to window with cityscape

FangXiaNuo

Investment Thesis

While investors are losing faith in China's market and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock, I remind you that this was always a long journey, not a short-term bet. Undoubtedly, Alibaba is highly tied to the performance of China's

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
3.49K Followers
Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.   

I previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external & internal auditing and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, 9988 either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a beneficial long position in the shares of Alibaba Group, through both NYSE: BABA and HKG: 9988. More than 97% of my position is held in 9988 through Hong Kong Exchange.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

R
Russom
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (1.72K)
China is China a centralized managed country, dominated by the communist party, have an elected dictator by the party and that does not hesitate to manipulate everything in the country to reach it is objectives but is losing strength, corruption, bad decisions and low or negative returns in investments is collecting its price, which is slower growth, increasing isolation from the western world as new plants are built elsewhere it will make China to be less of a threat in a few years. Centralized governments always lose long term
mmytacist profile picture
mmytacist
Today, 1:40 PM
Comments (333)
Got in under $80 for a 1% spec position in my portfolio. It will sit there as long as necessary; I'm patient
I
Ibuprofen
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (19)
@mmytacist wow huge move 😂 might as well just pass on it.
