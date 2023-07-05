Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Woodside Energy: Downgrade To Hold; Watch Uptrend For Exit

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.27K Followers

Summary

  • Woodside Energy Group's merger with BHP Group's petroleum assets has resulted in a well-funded LNG giant, with investors enjoying a 24% total return in the past year.
  • Woodside's diversified global portfolio and new production projects are expected to boost production in the coming years, with 2023 production expected to grow 17% YoY.
  • However, lower commodity prices are expected to result in lower revenues, earnings, and dividends for Woodside in 2023, leading to a downgrade to hold.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

It's been a year since I introduced my coverage of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) to investors. When I first wrote about Woodside, it was just completing the merger of its business with the petroleum assets of BHP Group (

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.27K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Seeburto
Today, 2:03 PM
Premium
Comments (3.43K)
I am interested. Thanks for article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.