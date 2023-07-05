Snap: AI Rally Likely To Continue After Pause
Summary
- Snap Inc. reported Snapchat+ subscribers jumped to 4 million.
- The social messaging service will now approach $200 million in annual recurring revenues.
- Snap stock is still relatively cheap, trading below 4x conservative '24 revenue targets.
From governments blocking TikTok (BDNCE) to subscriber growth, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is finally seeing some positive momentum. The social messaging platform has continued growing users, but the advertising market hurt their business last year. My investment thesis is Bullish on the stock, though investors missed an ideal time to purchase Snap at the recent lows at $8.
SnapChat+ User Growth
Just a year ago, Snap launched Snapchat+ subscriptions offering subscribers access to exclusive and experimental features. The social messaging company has now grown the subscriber base to 4 million in the first year.
Snapchat+ charges $3.99 per month by offering more than 20 features to users. The company now generates $16 million in monthly revenue on the subscription service leading to $196 million in annual revenues.
Snap has added 1 million subs since last revealing the move to 3 million subs back in April. Snapchat+ had hit 2 million subs in February, so the initial addition of the My AI chatbot was likely a major catalyst in subscribers doubling in around 4 months.
The company has grown to 383 million DAUs (daily average users) making the success of Snapchat+ still limited to only 1% of active users. Snap has a huge runway in the years ahead to convert the existing user base.
Annual revenues are forecast in the $4.5 to $5.0 billion range over the next couple of years. If Snap pushed Snapchat+ subscribers up to 10 million, the subscription revenue base jumps to $480 million, or nearly 10% of total revenue estimates.
Apple (AAPL) became a much more valued stock when recurring revenues from services reached 10% of revenues. In fact, the tech giant still only has 22% of revenues from recurring services despite adding several new recurring media offerings, yet the stock just hit an all-time high valuation of $3 trillion.
The hope with Snap is that subscription revenue help offsets the volatile ad market similar to how services revenues helps Apple offset volatile product revenues from cyclical iPhone sales.
Snapchat+ recently added a couple of new features, but the company is likely still looking for a killer feature. The current features like custom app themes and unique app icons make for nice features, but the addition of AI chat is what appears to have boosted subs in the last few months.
Similar to how Twitter is now run by Elon Musk, the social media platforms are exploring methods to increase subscription revenues to reduce the reliance on ad markets dominated by tech giants like Google/Alphabet (GOOG) and Meta Platforms (META). Twitter is using monthly subscriptions as a way to reduce the impact of bots while Snap has the potential to incorporate new AI features into the subscription features.
Snap only obtains global quarterly ARPUs in the $3 range and somewhere around $7 for North America. An additional $12 per quarter for a premium user is a significant boost to revenues.
Buy Dips
Snap has already rallied 50% off the lows back to $12 and a market cap of nearly $20 billion. The company has so many catalysts between TikTok bans, AI chat users hitting 150 million and subscription growth.
Ultimately, the ad market should rebound. Analysts only forecast revenue growth rebounds to 15% in the years ahead, but Snap has been growing DAUs at a 15% clip, suggesting the revenue estimates are far too conservative.
The social messaging company has a host of catalysts that would drive growth back to the 30% to 40% range outside prior to growth. The stock only trades at 3.6x those conservative 2024 revenue targets in an indication a rebound to $12 is likely the beginning of the current stock rally.
The key is that $12 has been tough resistance for nearly a year now. After the big rally from the May low, Snap likely needs a consolidation period before making the ultimate move to break this tough resistance zone.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Snap continues to make big progress in moving revenues beyond the volatile ad market. The stock has rebounded the last couple of months and probably has plenty of upside ahead, after a much needed pause.
