A Quick Take On The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd. (RLND) has filed to raise $6.875 million in an IPO of its Class B shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing an online immersive video game called TheRoyal.Land.

The IPO's low nominal price and low stock float may attract day traders seeking volatility.

But with no current revenue, no product, an excessive equity incentive plan, more stock being registered to be sold into the IPO from selling shareholders, and a high valuation, my outlook on The RoyaLand Company Ltd. IPO is Bearish [Strong Sell].

RoyaLand Overview

Bermuda-based The RoyaLand Company Ltd. was founded to develop a massively multiplayer online role-playing immersive game having to do with fantasy, royalty-based experiences.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, who was previously a hedge fund manager at Republic National Bank of New York and management says he 'is considered the Prince of Italy' due to being the grandson of Umberto II, 'the last reigning king of Italy who was deposed in 1946.'

The company's primary offerings include the following:

TheRoyal.Land.

myRoyal.World.

As of December 31, 2022, RoyaLand has booked a fair market value investment of $537,657 from investors, including Pinehurst Partners and others.

The firm is still in the development stage for its game product and has not launched the game for public use.

Management expects the cost of development for the game in beta version to be in the range of $3 million to $5 million and expects to use the proceeds from the IPO for game development.

RoyaLand's Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Cognitive Market Research, the global market for role-playing games was an estimated $18.7 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $38.5 billion by 2029.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing penetration of smartphones, creating an "ideal environment for RPG players".

Also, the PC application segment has dominated the RPG market historically, representing over 55% of the revenue share in 2020.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Minecraft.

Elden Ring.

World of Warcraft.

Numerous others.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd.'s Financial Performance

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, RoyaLand had $50,843 in cash and $165,631 in total liabilities.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd. IPO Details

RoyaLand intends to raise $6.875 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class B shares, offering 1.25 million shares at a proposed price of $5.50 per share.

Class B shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class A shareholders will be entitled to 20 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index (SP500) no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company is also registering for the sale of 2.79 million Class B shares in a separate Resale Prospectus, which enables the selling stockholders to sell shares immediately after the IPO, potentially resulting in substantial downward pressure on the stock price.

On September 30, 2022, the company sold Class B shares in private placements at a price of $0.25 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $71 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 8.96%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed, or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

The firm is an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

60% of the net proceeds for the development of TheRoyal.Land and related products and services; 20% of the net proceeds for sales and marketing; and 20% of the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC).

The firm's equity compensation incentive plan has issued 175,000 Class B shares to date and has authorized a total of 2.0 million shares in this regard, or 14.3% which is significantly higher than the more typical 4% to 8% for a newly public company.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the company is not presently "a defendant in any material legal proceedings…"

The sole listed book runner of the IPO is Revere Securities.

Commentary About RoyaLand's IPO

RLND is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund the development of its video game.

The firm's financials show no current period revenue and material operating losses.

The company currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

Since the company is a Bermuda-domiciled entity, it would be subject to the laws regarding requirements for paying any dividends.

The market opportunity for role-playing games is large and expected to grow at nearly 10% CAGR in the coming years.

Revere Securities is the sole underwriter and the three IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (42.2%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value of $71 million on no current revenue and no working, publicly available product.

With no current revenue, no product, an excessive equity incentive plan, more stock being registered to be sold after the IPO from selling shareholders, and an excessive valuation, my outlook on the IPO is Bearish [Strong Sell].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.