Palantir: An AI Juggernaut With A Likewise Hulking Cash Hoard

Jul. 13, 2023
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we will review Palantir Technologies Inc.'s Q1 2023 report, which went well, with the business now generating GAAP net income; ostensibly, in a sustainable fashion.
  • It is likely that Palantir's commitment to profitability has been, at least in part, begotten by the fastest repricing of credit in the history of the United States.
  • By which I mean that it's likely that the fastest repricing of credit since 1788, which has spawned the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th largest bank failures, has galvanized the culture.
  • This is how we think about our companies generally: Bad times may superficially cause them to weaken, but the underlying reality is that they are becoming stronger than ever.
  • "Pain is weakness leaving the body," if you will, or "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," so to speak.
Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

  Now, without further ado, let's delve into today's brief consideration of Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) Q1 2023.

Further Understanding The Nature Of Palantir

Below, we will review fairly incredible KPIs that reflect Palantir's performance in

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, AMZN, UPST, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

pgallop profile picture
pgallop
Today, 8:40 AM
Premium
Comments (699)
@Louis Stevens What is your Target Price in 1 year (or 5 years)? How high is up?
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Today, 8:43 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.29K)
@pgallop Thank you for this question. I am glad you asked. Here's what I recently shared on PLTR:

"Let’s say they achieve 30% fcf margins long term.

2.2B shares outstanding (fully diluted) * $16.50/share less net cash of $2.9B = Enterprise value of about $33B today.

30% of TTM sales of $2B suggests that PLTR trades at about 55x EV/fcf.

The market is pricing in 1) growth acceleration and 2) substantial margin expansion, and this has me a bit cautious"

I originally bought PLTR at $10.25 in 2020.

I was astounded to see it at $40/share.

I was astounded to see it at $6/share.

I think we're closer to fair value, but, for instance, I like CRWD or S much better here in the realm of security software (to be sure, PLTR and CRWD/S do not compete against each other, but they loosely fall into the same category of software).

Please feel free to follow up.
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Today, 8:44 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.29K)
@pgallop Regarding a price target, my modeling suggests that PLTR could be a $100/share+ stock by the mid 2030s.
