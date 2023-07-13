Michael Vi

Now, without further ado, let's delve into today's brief consideration of Palantir Technologies Inc.'s ( NYSE: PLTR Q1 2023.

Palantir Investor Relations

Further Understanding The Nature Of Palantir

Below, we will review fairly incredible KPIs that reflect Palantir's performance in Q1 2023.

Considering the economic variables I shared in the introduction of this note, I believe the numbers below are sublime:

Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

To be very sure, in highlighting the collapse of portions of the United States' regional banking system and the unprecedented rise in the cost of credit, I do not mean to disparage anyone: quite the opposite. I genuinely believe America's leaders are doing the best with the tools they have at their disposal/the tools they inherited from past generations. In the grand scheme of our economic system, I believe there are factors that lie outside of the control of even a consortium of the most powerful and unilaterally-in-control U.S. leaders. (Political systems are evolutionary is what I mean here.)

That said, let's begin a more granular review of Palantir's most recent quarter, while keeping in mind the above-mentioned exogenous variables.

In my estimation, a 36% cash from operations margin is simply fantastic; though, of course, not all of this flows to the bottom line on a GAAP basis, and we considered this reality in a recent review of Palantir.

To reiterate the ideas presented in that note, in short, I contend that Palantir has used stock-based compensation, or SBC, to raise capital, instead of using an IPO. No more; no less, and Palantir may continue to lean on SBC whereby it further amasses a war chest of cash with which it could execute a number of strategic imperatives, including executing favorably timed acquisitions during a period of economic uncertainty in which the price for said acquisitions might be attractive.

And it would appear that these gentlemen would agree with us apropos of our perception of Palantir's use of SBC.

As a result of Palantir's SBC spree (a.k.a., its unique "ongoing" IPO, which is my take, to be sure), presently, Palantir has $2.9B in cash and no long term debt.

Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Furthermore, I believe that a component of Palantir's fiscal prudence relates to the manner in which it serves the world: it serves largely the most vital institutions on earth.

And then, the inbound on anything related to AI, both from existing customers -- by the way on that score, we sit on the world's most important private sensitive networks, both in commercial and government. Every single one of those clients needs an AI strategy and we have unique technology and software for that. Dr. Alex Karp, CEO, Palantir Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Palantir Investor Relations

To this end, it must demonstrate exceptional financial stability, and I believe that its $2.9B cash hoard, alongside no long-term debt, is an embodiment of this idea.

With this in mind, Palantir did also report net income for the second consecutive quarter, and the company stated that it plans to be profitable throughout 2023.

Palantir's GAAP Net Income, EPS

Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

I believe that this mental framework of self-imposed constraints is the right way to proceed. If Palantir cannot grow profitably, then it will need to work harder and smarter. If Palantir cannot grow profitably while adding cash to its balance sheet, then it will need to work harder and smarter.

But the business is now growing and doing so profitably, so I think Palantir is doing a pretty good job.

And, lastly, of course, in the vein of our cash hoard thinking, GAAP profitability demonstrates strength, which engenders confidence in Palantir's customers and/or prospective customers (not that they are all closely monitoring the financial health of Palantir, to be sure).

Palantir's GAAP Operating Income

Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

On this subject of demonstrating strength, so to speak, Dr. Karp shared the following (emphasis added):

This is just one of the most exciting times to be at Palantir, because you have the resources of a large profitable enterprise company. So, there is an issue with non-profitable tech, if you're powering the most important enterprises in the world. They want to know, "Can you provide the resources, the product we need tomorrow, purely on a financial basis?" But more importantly to us and to them long-term is, "Can you help us disrupt our adversaries? Can you just help us disrupt our competitors? Can -- for me personally, can you have a product that will help the West win, especially our government, but also our commercial clients, so that we, in fact, are stronger than our adversaries?" [I also liked the second half of his commentary here, though it's not perfectly related to the thrust of this section.] And in the last 20 years, there's never been a development like this. You have a technology that will allow you to outproduce; change the margin of the company; understand your business; react on the battlefield quicker; predict things on the battlefield in a way; collapse your enterprise, so that the top and the bottom actually work together; pre-empt attacks; create software that is so obviously dominant that adversaries quiver and scurry away instead of attacking us or our allies. And there is one company in the world that is positioned. Dr. Alex Karp, CEO, Palantir Q1 2023 Earnings Call.

Turning To Growth

Of course, profitability is fantastic, and we're elated as ever at Palantir's transition to "operating within this self-imposed constraint." Further, I do not believe Palantir has been inappropriately employing SBC.

I believe that the business, at its core, is fundamentally committed to a unique, differentiated vision, and, as such, it would be natural for Palantir to IPO in a, shall we say, quirky way.

We'd want nothing less.

With that in mind, let's consider a few growth data points for Palantir, starting with its lagging commercial business growth (I ask that you recall that we talked about its lagging government business growth in the past, which has since reaccelerated).

Generally speaking, I've been quite okay with Palantir's non-linear sales growth. I believe it has been this way for the business since it was founded, and it's likely, especially considering the nature of government contracting, to persist into the future.

"Businesses do not meet expectations quarter after quarter & year after year. It just isn’t in the nature of running businesses. And, in our view, people that predict precisely what the future will be are either kidding investors, kidding themselves, or both." -Warren Buffett.

I believe these above-mentioned ideas are indispensable for understanding Palantir's growth and the growth of businesses generally.

Overall Gov't (Left) & Commercial Revenue Growth (Right)

Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

As can be seen above, Palantir's Q1 2023 government growth came in at a very healthy 20%, and commercial growth came in at a rather tepid 15%.

While 15% is not exciting to us at the commercial business' current scale, it does represent an improvement from last quarter. To wit (emphasis added):

In 2022, our overall commercial revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $834 million. In the fourth quarter of 2022, our commercial revenue grew 11% year-over-year and 6% sequentially. Commercial revenue from strategic investment contracts was $20 million in the fourth quarter. We anticipate commercial revenue from these customers to be between $15 million to $17 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $39 million in the first quarter of 2022. Dave Glazer, CFO, Palantir's Q4 2022 Earnings Call.

So we continue to see acceleration here, though we're still not happy with the current growth rate.

In this vein, it would be natural to ask: Why is Palantir's commercial growth so tepid if the product is so great? Didn't Dr. Karp say commercial could grow 40%+ in 2023?

In short, Palantir's "strategic SPAC revenue," which was noted in the above quote, has largely collapsed, which is currently creating a drag on overall growth rates.

Now moving to our commercial segment. In the first quarter of 2023, commercial revenue grew 15% year-over-year and 10% sequentially to $236 million. Our first quarter U.S. commercial revenue grew 26% year-over-year and 39% sequentially to $107 million. Excluding revenue from strategic commercial contracts, U.S. commercial revenue grew 46% year-over-year and 24% sequentially. In addition to the strength of our U.S. commercial revenue growth, our U.S. commercial customer count grew 50% year-over-year and 8% sequentially, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of sequential growth. Dave Glazer, CFO, Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

As we look out into the future, we will lap these weak quarters, which will make for easier comps, and I believe this line of reasoning substantiates: 1) how very exciting Palantir's commercial business has become and will become; and 2) Dr. Karp's assertion that Palantir's commercial business could grow at over 40% in 2023 and/or in the year or so ahead.

Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

As can be seen above, notwithstanding the collapse of Palantir's strategic investments, it has maintained rather solid growth of 26% for its U.S. commercial business.

Ana Soro: Thanks, Dave. We received questions about expanding our customer base and the growth and momentum of our commercial business. Ryan, do you want to share some thoughts on the commercial business for 2023? Ryan Taylor: Yeah, absolutely. So in our results, you see the re-acceleration of our U.S. commercial business, 26% year-over-year growth, U.S. commercial, as Dave said, 39% sequential. Our customer count, which is now at 155 customers in our U.S. commercial business, grew 50% year-over-year, and the TCV closed in Q1 grew 170% year-over-year. That's on the back of pilot conversions, new pilot starting, and expansions at customers, as I highlighted earlier, such as Hertz, Jacobs Engineering, the largest health system in the country, and one of the largest paper and packaging companies in the world among other examples. We expect that momentum to carry forward, and as the U.S. commercial continues to become a larger and larger part of our overall business, that will obviously have larger and larger impacts on our overall results and momentum as well. On top of that, we've highlighted AI presented in opportunity that is creating unprecedented demand for us. We can deliver against it in ways that no one else can and we're running at full speed and we expect that momentum to continue in 2023 and beyond. Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

As a reminder, this is what the long-term trajectory of Palantir's U.S. commercial sales looks like:

Palantir Investor Relations

And this revenue growth has been buttressed by exceptional customer growth, which you may review below:

Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

To add color to the nature of these customers, I invite you to read the quote below:

Some notable examples include the expansion of our work with Hertz, who is using Foundry to more efficiently manage and operate its fleet of nearly 500,000 vehicles; and Jacobs Engineering, who is doubling down on our partnership to reduce cost and improve performance across plants. We also signed significant expansion agreements with the largest health system in the country for continued acceleration of our hospital operations efforts, and with one of the world's largest paper and packaging companies. Our U.S. commercial customer base, which stood at 155 at the end of Q1 2023, a seven-fold increase in customer count over just two years, presents an immense opportunity for continued expansion. Ryan Taylor, Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Call.

Concluding Thoughts: I/Beating The Market Have Owned And Will Continue To Own Mostly AI-Centric Businesses

More broadly, as we look at opportunities across our company, we are strongly investing in AI efforts, with a focus on delivering the foundational systems and software architecture that will enable enterprises to leverage the power of the latest large language models and other machine learning technologies. We're already seeing unprecedented demand for AIP, and we are reorganizing our efforts aggressively to capitalize on the interest. We anticipate that these technologies will be transformational, both for ourselves and for our customers, and we are positioned to meet the moment. Ryan Taylor, Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Call.

From Upstart (UPST) to AWS (AMZN) to Tesla (TSLA), the preponderance of my investments have been predicated on our understanding that our economic system would be revolutionized by the advent of robust AI.

This Is One Of The Greatest Secular Growth Trends (Penned in 2020; AI was the topic).

I maintain that our businesses are rather boring businesses that simply have a little extra insight as to how to implement this revolutionary technology in service of others.

I contend that Palantir is one such example, and we can see below how they've already produced a product paradigm that implements the latest AI infrastructure into its offering to its customers.

Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

And the deployments have already begun:

At a major insurance company, we deployed a pre-release version of AIP and in a few days built a collaborative AI agent to automate claims processing. The Chief Data Officer told us that AIP was years ahead of anything they had seen. The pace of innovation around AI and LLMs presents a unique opportunity for leveraging our Apollo and FedStart infrastructure. There is tremendous demand for these modules in FedRAMP, IL5 and IL6. Via our FedStart offering, we can bring these startups to U.S. government markets in weeks. Shyam Sankar, COO, Palantir's Q1 2023 Earnings Call.

A beautiful, abundant AI-future awaits (it will be quite non-linear to be sure)!

Thank you for reading and have a great day.