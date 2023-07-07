Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chevron: Are Brent Crude Prices In The $70s A New Normal? Uncertainty Remains

Jul. 07, 2023 4:00 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)DVN, OXY, XOM
Summary

  • Despite the OPEC+ cuts, the uncertain macroeconomic outlook continues to compress Brent spot prices, with CVX still trading at a premium.
  • While the stock's support around the $70s Brent level may be a new normal due to the balance sheet improvement, it remains to be seen how long the optimism may last.
  • For now, CVX continues to project a more than doubled FCF generation to approximately $22B by 2027, despite the increased capex at the same time.
  • This cadence may boost shareholder returns, with $75B already pledged to share repurchases.
  • However, with the stock trading at an elevated Enterprise Value to Proven Reserve ratio of 27.29x, compared to 2019 average of 21.87x, anyone who adds here may experience portfolio volatility indeed.

Businessman looking at camera through a magnifying glass

mgkaya

The New Normal In The Oil/ Gas Investment Thesis

We previously covered Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in April 2023. Despite the OPEC+ cuts thus far, the uncertain macroeconomic outlook continues to compress the Brent spot prices, running against the market analysts' expectation of

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.14K Followers
