July Fireworks: Nifty-60 Divvy Dogs

Jul. 05, 2023 3:16 PM ETADOOY, AVACF, BSM, CEZYY, CIVI, CTRA, DHT, DMLP, FRO, PUTKY, PXD, SBR, VNOM, WES, YZCAY
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Months ago, I first queried YCharts for U.S. dividend stocks yielding greater than 5% annually and solely pegged “attractive” in Y-ratings (ranging from “not-rated” to “avoid,” “neutral,” or “attractive”).
  • My recent query produced this list of July Divvy Nifty-60 stocks; of which, 58 measure-up to the dogcatcher ideal of promising dividend payouts, from $1k invested, greater than their single-share prices.
  • How’re they doin’ now? The top-ten of 60 divvy 58 for July ranged 12.08% to 29.96% in annual-yield and ranged 27.39% to 43.48% in one-year price-target-upsides per brokers as-of 6/30/23.
  • Top-ten July Divvy Nifty 60 stocks boasted net gains from 26.67% to 54.49% as-of 6/30/23 according to YCharts data.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield July divvy nifty-60 dogs showed 17.92% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all-ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks took a one and three-quarter length lead on this July divvy nifty-60 pack.
independence day 4th of july dog

damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on YCharts Y-Ratings. The Y-Rating is a summary score that takes into account 3 key indicators: Value Score, Fundamental Score, and Valuation from Historical Multiples.

In a glance, it gives a

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog image:Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

