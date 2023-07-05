Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Products Partners: A Significantly Undervalued 7.4% Yield With Tailwinds

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners LP, a Master Limited Partnership, offers a robust yield of 7.4% and a strong track record of distribution growth, making it a safe high-yield investment option.
  • The company plays a vital role in North American energy infrastructure with an extensive network of pipelines, processing plants, and storage facilities, and is set for long-term success due to its investments in expansions.
  • Trading at an attractive valuation and projected to accelerate free cash flow, EPD presents an excellent opportunity for investors seeking a reliable high-yield play in the energy sector.

Rosa Sparschwein saß in einem Liegestuhl

AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Investments with very high yields make me nervous. I've said this in many articles, as I believe there are too many sucker yields on the market. In this case, a sucker yield is an investment with a high yield

Comments (11)

V
Vaalue
Today, 3:57 PM
Premium
Comments (513)
A 'sleep well at night " investment---buy it , drip it---recheck every 5 years---reliable income, excellent management with skin in the game, and an overall solid investment year in and year out---my 2nd biggest position...
albertciampi profile picture
albertciampi
Today, 3:55 PM
Premium
Comments (607)
I’m not worried about “Economic Headwinds”. Even if we have a severe recession consumers need what EPD transports. EPD would be at least $50 per unit if the stupid Fossil Fuel issue was put into true context .
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:57 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.54K)
@albertciampi I own a ton of cyclical stocks and I'm zero % worried about headwinds. EPD will be fine, even if sh!t hits the fan. Yes, it will likely get cheaper in such a scenario, but its business will be fine.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 3:40 PM
Premium
Comments (5.4K)
Don't get me wrong about this comment. EPD is a decent income investor pick. But as for undervalued, analysts have been saying that for YEARS. EPD simply will not appreciate much, no matter how undervalued it appears according to standard metrics. Anyone who thinks it will is kidding himself.

Again, I am not knocking the investment. Just saying that it has its limits.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:47 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.54K)
@The Cardinal You're not wrong. Some investments are "always" undervalued while other investments always seem "overvalued".

Right now, the problem is economic growth deterioration. Investors have no good reason to bet on higher multiples. I expect that to change going into next year when I expect a rotation from growth to value.

That should unlock a lot of value in EPD.

Thanks for your comment!
September on the Henry's Fork profile picture
September on the Henry's Fork
Today, 3:57 PM
Comments (844)
@The Cardinal Totally agree. I've held EPD for many years and it's been underpriced since day one. I can't see any reason why it'll get rerated upward. I'm fine with it as an income pick, but I'd be shocked if it ever got overpriced.
K
KittyKat Klean
Today, 3:36 PM
Premium
Comments (1.82K)
If a mild recession comes as being predicted by the FED just today, what do you see as the price bottom for this stock?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:37 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.54K)
@KittyKat Klean Mild recession has been priced in IMO. Manufacturing surveys have told us for months that we get a manufacturing recession. Mild recession is a base case
j
jkimel44
Today, 3:36 PM
Premium
Comments (87)
For those of us who are income investors, and plan to hold EPD until we die, this is the perfect investment. 7.4% yield, largely tax deferred, and all those deferred taxes vanish when you die and your heirs inherit at the stepped up basis. EPD by far my largest holding, and have owned it since it was TPP.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:37 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.54K)
@jkimel44 I love this comment. Never sell investments are the best investments
p
patientmike
Today, 3:44 PM
Premium
Comments (3.93K)
@jkimel44 u and I are in the same boat. Luckily, my average cost is 18. If it falls to 22, I'm swooping in. This is as close to a sure thing out there.
