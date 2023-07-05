Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cassava Sciences: Why Market Skepticism Persists Despite Positive Findings On Simufilam

Jul. 05, 2023
Stephen Ayers
Summary

  • Cassava Sciences' Alzheimer's drug, simufilam, reduced cognitive decline by 38% in a small study, but the results were not statistically significant, raising doubts about its efficacy.
  • Despite a cash reserve of $187.5 million, Cassava's Q1 2023 net loss was $24.3 million, mainly due to increased patient enrollment costs for Phase 3 trials and other simufilam studies.
  • Despite promising results, I maintain my "Strong Sell" recommendation for SAVA stock due to concerns about financial sustainability and the historically high failure rates of Alzheimer's drugs.

Introduction

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is a biotech firm targeting neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. They're developing simufilam, a Phase 3 Alzheimer's treatment candidate, and SavaDx, a potential diagnostic tool using minimal blood samples.

Previously, I shared mixed

Stephen Ayers
As a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), my commitment to biotechnology is both personal and professional. My dedication is grounded in a deep-seated passion for the field, fortified by an unwavering desire to stay ahead of market trends and breakthrough treatment innovations.Beyond my clinical experience and patient interactions, I bring an indispensable element to my analysis - objectivity. I understand the inherent risks involved in investing and consistently emphasize a balanced, informed approach to my readers. While I'm not afraid to make bold predictions, I also believe in admitting and learning from my mistakes, striving always to align my forecasts with the shifting realities of the biotech landscape. This focus on 'Superforecasting' - the practice of refining projections with each new piece of information - forms the backbone of my approach. I'm driven by the pursuit of truth, constantly adjusting my lens as new information comes to light, ensuring my insights are always timely, accurate, and reflective of the current state of affairs. With keen analytical skills and a knack for spotting details often missed by those without direct clinical experience, I strive to deliver deep-diving, insightful content. Leveraging my expansive knowledge, I aim to create meticulously researched, highly informative written materials that equip you with the insights you need to navigate the dynamic world of biotech investing. As your trusted source for biotech intelligence, I'm excited to offer you a perspective that's as rooted in real-world healthcare experience as it is in forward-thinking analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is intended to provide informational content only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. Any predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Falconetti
Today, 3:56 PM
Here we go. 100% correct
twitter.com/...
Rhoda711
Today, 3:49 PM
I hope this drug isn’t allowed to just vanish.
It’s not likely that one drug will treat all people.
But it could help a great many.
BestPick
Today, 3:47 PM
What? LOL
The CMS data is significant compared to those who never had any AD treatment at all. It didn't look significant because these people already had 12 month AD treatment. This design was simply see how these patients be without taking Simufilam after their 12 months of Simufilam treatment. The CMS data shows they're consistent with the pre-12 month trial result, in which, the data was so good that shorts wouldn't believe it. The 6 month CMS trial showed a slight better for those patients who continuously treated with Simufilam vs. placebo, but placebo also had the consistent result even after their 12 month treatment. This is why they called it " not significant ".
bruceb1
Today, 3:47 PM
The masses don't have a clue that the CMS was only a small proof of concept study that the FDA orchestrated and want to see run as part of the granted SPA protocol. It was not designed to show statistical significance. The FDA will not be blind to the favorable results from this study. The results today have totally erased the concerns I had after seeing the last cohort results from the OLE trial.
Falconetti
Today, 3:47 PM
First, you should know that SAVA did not come up with this study design themselves, but after a p2 meeting with the FDA, they were recommended this study design. Guess why?

Second, this study was never about achieving statistical significance. The study is not very large and the results indicate a benefit in the placebo group from taking simufilam prior 12M, as the decrease is significantly less than would otherwise be expected in a placebo group. This may suggest that simufilam is disease-modifying. In addition, it supports the proposed MoA that simufilam fixing misfolded FLNA and did not merely hammer a receptor as others do, so that the effect of the drug disappears immediately when it is discontinued.

Third, why don't you mention that the drug group continued to improve even after 18M of taking simufilam and here especially the mild AD patients? You have never observed anything like this anywhere in the AD field.

Fourth, why don't you mention the studies that have been done in cancer and the effect on mTOR by other scientists that also support the MoA of simifulam and make it a drug with immense potential use cases?

Fifth, I think your numbers game regarding the financials is pure speculation.

Sixth, I look at the development of SAVA from Europe and can only marvel. The worst AD drugs from Lilly and Biogen with very manageable benefits and scary side effects are celebrated on the stock market and curiously get an approval and the small biotech SAVA faces huge resistance instead of just waiting and appreciating this gold standard of a study and its results. I wonder why?

Seventh, all you need to know from a PhD biostatistician with the experience of a huge number of AD studies reads:

Suzanne Hendrix, PhD, CEO of Pentara Corporation, added: “Results for simufilam continue to be noteworthy. The lack of disease progression in cognition, as measured by the ADAS-Cog over 18 months of treatment in mild patients, is well outside the range in historic placebo decline rates from numerous other studies. The placebo group in the CMS has started to decline again but continues to maintain benefit over historical placebo groups.”

Thus, I finally come to a strong buy and do not share your assessment in the slightest.
realnaeem
Today, 3:33 PM
The article seems a little biased in my opinion given results are at minimum no worse than what has been recently approved, but on analysis of results these are extremely positive and as such should be reviewed with merit and without bias. Too many articles like this are ammunition for those who don’t want to see this drug as a success, surely a breakthrough drug that helps millions of people is worth taking a non biased view!
InvestorMan Sr.
Today, 3:30 PM
Comments (3.73K)
Looks like a fair assessment to me. With every trial data release the Simufilam story gets thinner and thinner. It's definitely not a block buster drug. It's just another face in the crowd.
Democracy in America
Today, 3:36 PM
Comments (954)
@InvestorMan Sr. Wait, you shorts were crying blatant fraud for the past year. What happened to the fraud allegations/claims data from phases 1 and 2 was manipulated?

Have you shorts changed your stance on that or are you claiming only Phase 3 is a legit study?

Please explain.

And these are the best results to combat Alzheimer's that we have seen...very positive.

Added 500 shares today

Go SAVA!

Study the shorts line of attack...it's enlightening.
BestPick
Today, 3:40 PM
@InvestorMan Sr. LOL, with every trial data released, their data was just unbelievable. This is why SAVA has been attacked by shortsellers by stating manipulated data. If it wasn't good, they wouldn't even bother to short sell. Where have you even been? " with every data release, the story gets thinner and thinner " ? are you even following the story ? LOL
Democracy in America
Today, 3:30 PM
Comments (954)
Do you think the results were "due to chance?"
Simple question.

Nice attempt to hide a blatant short attack piece as a balanced assessment of SAVA's results.

At least the shorts have stopped screaming fraud fraud fraud at least for today.

Long SAVA...these are very positive results
Careless Investor
Today, 3:27 PM
Comments (1.93K)
The results aren’t promising - they are uninterpretable from the study size and design. Orange juice could give the same results. This was hyped as a big event and should not have been.

The company hyping it however is a bear flag.
D
Democracy in America
Today, 3:52 PM
Comments (954)
@Careless Investor so, to be clear...you are now shorting SAVA?

Please confirm/explain.
Careless Investor
Today, 4:01 PM
Comments (1.93K)
@Democracy in America doing independent PI work for sava? My posts on SA are not their problem. Those of you with occupational licenses might want to take care before doing that work by the way.
StKar
Today, 3:21 PM
Comments (107)
"Further, the design of the trial, which had all participants initially receive simufilam before being divided into groups, could be a source of concern. The potential for residual effects from the drug in the placebo group could have influenced the results, adding to the uncertainty for investors."

The potential for residual effect means (1) simufilam efficacy (compared to placebo) is actually underestimated by the study (i.e. efficacy in ph3 may be even better), (2) the less than expected decline in placebo actually may support disease modifying effect of simufilam

Therefore, I don't see why the study design is problematic. If anything it is supportive of simufilam efficacy. Although everything will depend on ph3 results
