MFV: Multi-Asset CEF With A Forgettable Portfolio

Jul. 05, 2023 3:58 PM ETMFS Special Value Trust (MFV)
Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The MFS Special Value Trust is a multi-asset closed end fund with roughly equal allocations in fixed income and equity. The fund is considered a risk-on vehicle due to its high yield bond investments.
  • The fund's performance has lagged behind its peers in the multi-asset space, particularly due to its overweight allocation to mega-cap financials. Over a 10-year period, the fund posted a 5% annual total return.
  • Despite a managed distribution plan of 10%, the fund has not been able to achieve that return annually, resulting in a decreasing NAV.

Abstract multi colored pie charts and financial figures spreadsheet table, with outward exploding currency symbols infographics. Wide horizontal composition.

matejmo/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) is a closed end fund from the MFS fund family. The fund falls in the multi-asset category, with roughly 50/50 fixed income and equity allocations:

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

