Taiwan Semiconductor: Undervalued King Of Semiconductors

Summary

  • TSMC, the market leader in the semiconductor foundry business, is undervalued due to geopolitical risks despite its dominance and growth potential.
  • The company is projected to generate revenues of around $217 billion by 2032, with free cash flows expected to reach $46 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%.
  • Despite the geopolitical risks, TSMC represents a good investment opportunity for those who believe the company can continue delivering solid performance in the coming years.

Investment Thesis

After a brief look at TSMC (NYSE:TSM), you can immediately tell it is not an ordinary company. With a market share of 57%, TSMC is the market leader in the semiconductor foundry business accounting for 30% of the

My job as financial analyst is to provide in-depth analysis of stocks and entire industries. I use the DCF approach to arrive at the intrinsic value of stocks understand the company's potential for growth and profitability in the long run. To provide an in-depth tour of the stocks I analyse, I research the industries and sectors in which the companies operate to come up with critical values pubblicly avaibale in detailed reports. I publish monthly update on the Equity Risk Premium for different stock markets which can be used to calculate the required discount rate for any stocks. If you are a long-term investor who wants to invest in great stocks at a reasonable price, turn on the notification button to not miss any new update

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

L
Lambsup
Today, 5:05 PM
Comments (458)
The geopolitical risks are real but are also global. Anything kicking off in Asia will hugely affect the entire world- few US companies would be immune as even if they had zero reliance on inputs from China, surely their business partners would and business activity in many sectors would plummet.

For those really nervous, look at SKYT, INTC, or TXN- they would suffer but might be able to lead a revival.
