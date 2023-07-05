Extreme Media

A Quick Take On BioLingus (Cayman) Limited

BioLingus (Cayman) Limited (SUBL) has filed to raise $46.5 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm is a biopharma company developing sublingual (under the tongue) delivery technologies for drugs.

Given BioLingus (Cayman) Limited’s very early stage of development, thin capitalization and excessive valuation assumptions, my outlook on the IPO is Bearish [Sell].

BioLingus Overview

Hergiswil NW, Switzerland-based BioLingus (Cayman) Limited was founded to develop oral-delivered drugs for the treatment of diabetes, obesity and other conditions.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Yves Decadt, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously CEO of Medimetrics (a Philips spin-out developing an oral digital pill), CEO of Stragen Pharma and VP Business Development at SkyePharma.

The firm's lead program, Liraglutide Sublingual, is in Phase 1b/2a dose-finding study in Hong Kong for patients with type 2 diabetes. One patient had been enrolled as of May 29, 2023.

If the firm's technologies are validated by initial trials, management plans to out-license its IP to major pharmaceutical companies for later-stage studies by licensing partners for their drug programs.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC)

BioLingus has booked fair market value investment of $5.4 million in convertible loans or due-to-related-parties as of April 30, 2022.

BioLingus’ Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global market for Liraglutide and Semaglutide treatments was an estimated $14.2 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $41.4 billion by 2032.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity as global populations age and there are improvement in formulations and delivery options for patients.

Also, below is a chart showing relevant statistics for the global Liraglutide and Semaglutide market:

Global Liraglutide and Semaglutide Market (Global Market Insights)

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments or technologies include the following companies:

Novo Nordisk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Chiasma

EastGate Biotech

i2o Therapeutics

Enteris BioPharma

Others.

BioLingus (Cayman) Limited Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two fiscal years ended April 30, 2022, and 2021:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of October 31, 2022, the company had $98,469 in cash and $7.8 million in total liabilities.

BioLingus (Cayman) Limited IPO Details

BioLingus intends to raise $46.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering three million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $15.50.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $163 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options. A less than 10% share float is considered a "low float" stock and can be subject to increased volatility.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 23.1%.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

The firm is an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and has elected to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders will receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

The company will also be a "controlled company" immediately after the IPO, as defined by the Nasdaq.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

The firm does not currently have an equity compensation incentive plan in place but says it plans to have one in the future in order to attract and retain employees. Such a plan, if enacted, would likely have the effect of increasing the number of shares outstanding and potentially represent a dilution to existing shareholders.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the company is not a defendant "to any material legal proceedings, investigation, or claims."

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Commentary About BioLingus’ IPO

BioLingus (Cayman) Limited is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund Phase 2 trials for its lead drug delivery program.

The firm’s lead candidate, Liraglutide Sublingual, is in Phase 1b/2a dose-finding study in Hong Kong for patients with type 2 diabetes. One patient had been enrolled as of May 29, 2023.

The market opportunity for diabetes drug treatments is large and expected to grow at a slow rate of growth in the coming years.

The firm faces competition from existing and new entrants in the industry as well as from direct competitors developing alternative delivery methods to treat diabetes.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration and its investor syndicate does not include any well-known life science venture capital investors.

Like other firms with Asian country operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the proposed listing entity operates as a Cayman Islands corporation that owns interests in its other country operations.

U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), some of which may be located in or have substantial operations in China or other Asian countries with restrictions or unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China or other Asian countries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller foreign companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Univest Securities is the sole underwriter, and the five IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (34.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of approximately $163 million despite no Phase 1 trial results.

Given the firm’s very early stage of development, thin capitalization and excessive valuation assumptions, my outlook on the BioLingus (Cayman) Limited IPO is Bearish [Sell].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.