Potential and hype can drive stocks for a while, but ultimately it is execution that delivers the long-term gains. Given further setbacks in ramping up its critical Mohawk Valley fab (or MVF), recent performance from Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) reminds me of an apocryphal exchange often attributed to John McKay and a reporter concerning the hapless Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976 – when asked about his team’s execution, Coach McKay purportedly responded with, “I’m in favor of it”.

To be sure, Wolfspeed’s performance since my last update has not been laudable, with the shares down around 18% against a pretty healthy semiconductor market, including positive results from peers/comps like Coherent (COHR), onsemi (ON), and STMicroelectronics (STM). Offsetting that to some extent, though, is a new high-profile supply agreement with Japan’s Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY) that not only adds to Wolfspeed’s leverage to auto electrification but also gives it at least some “borrowed credibility” from a well-regarded Japanese supplier of chips to the auto industry.

A lot of what I said about Wolfspeed in January remains true today – this is a “big risk, big reward” type of stock that is very much dependent upon strong execution and ongoing access to capital to fund much-needed capacity expansions. While recent management execution hasn’t been good enough, I’d be careful about overreacting to what appear to be harder-to-control supply-driven challenges. Even with lower expectations, these shares do offer enough upside to be worth a look from more risk-tolerant investors.

Renesas Signs On As A Major Customer

Wolfspeed and Renesas announced a long-term supply agreement on July 5 that will see Wolfspeed provide Renesas with bare and epi silicon carbide (or SiC) wafers over 10 years starting with 150mm wafers in 2025 and eventually including 200mm wafers as well as new capacity comes on line. Described as a $2B agreement, this deal vastly exceeds Wolfspeed’s $300M long-term supply agreement with STMicro and while Renesas may look to secure additional SiC capacity from other providers, it presently underpins the company’s ability to expand into SiC power devices for its large base of auto customers.

I’ve already seen some analysts characterize the deal as a “prepayment” on the part of Renesas, but that may be slightly misleading. Renesas will indeed be paying $1B before July 10 and another $1B in 2024 upon Wolfspeed’s election, but the payments are refundable and carry a 6% interest rate, with higher rates to be charged if there are supply shortages. There’s also a change in control provision that could apply higher rates to unpaid balances. So while it’s technically true that Renesas is fronting Wolfspeed payments for future supply, it’s not exactly a free and clear prepayment for Wolfspeed, and it’s not unprecedented in the industry for customers to prepay as a way of helping to guarantee future supply (basically making sure suppliers have the funds they need to put in place the capacity to meet the customer’s intended purchase volumes).

I believe this is an invaluable endorsement for Wolfspeed. There are various penalty provisions in place if Wolfspeed can’t deliver on its contracted supply amounts, but the reality is that Renesas is still taking a risk here – if Wolfspeed can’t execute on its capacity ramp, collecting on those penalty provisions will likely be challenging and Renesas will still need to find SiC wafers to run its SiC device lines and meet its own customer commitments.

A Little Breathing Room, But The German Plan Is Still An Unknown

While Wolfspeed is almost certainly giving up some future profitability in this Renesas deal, $2B in low-cost capital over the next 6-12 months is a big help to the company. Only a couple of weeks ago the company announced a $1.25B financing deal (that can be extended by another $750M) with Apollo that carried a coupon rate of 9.875%, and that deal fueled some further concerns about the company’s ability to cost-effectively fund its anticipated capex needs over the next several years.

In addition to ramping up its MVF and Siler City facilities in the U.S., Wolfspeed previously announced its intention to build a fab in Saarland, Germany to produce 200mm SiC wafers, largely for auto customers in the EU. Leading auto supplier ZF is chipping in a modest amount ($185M out of $2.3B), but Wolfspeed is still dependent on project funding from the EU. The EU finalized a $47B Chips Act back in April, but investors have nevertheless been concerned about funding for this plant. The Renesas deal doesn’t settle this issue, but it does help plug at least some of the gaps in $5B-plus capex funding plan that Wolfspeed will be executing over the next four to five years.

Execution, Material Sourcing, And Competition All Remain Threats

The news on July 5 was not universally positive for Wolfspeed. The Renesas supply agreement is an important endorsement from a major chip company, but the day also brought news of new export restrictions from the Chinese government on vital semiconductor materials like gallium and germanium.

Silicon carbide gets the majority of retail investor attention in the next-gen power device space, but gallium nitride (or GaN) chips are going to play a significant role as well (there are non-overlapping best-use cases for both technologies, so it’s not “either or”). Additionally, GaN, gallium arsenide (or GaAs), and silicon germanium (or SiGe) chips are increasingly used in a range of leading-edge applications in areas like solar power and RF switches and transistors used in communications, radar, and a range of industrial applications.

Wolfspeed is the #1 supplier of GaN materials and while there are multiple global sourcing options for gallium and germanium, this is not a welcome development. I expect this will be more of a bargaining chip than a serious attempt to restrict exports, but time will tell what impact this move from China’s government will have on global gallium and germanium supplies (and prices).

Material sourcing challenges are the last thing Wolfspeed needs right now. The stock was hit hard earlier this year when the company announced delays in ramping its 200mm substrate capacity and lowered its revenue guidance. Due to issues related to sourcing electrical infrastructure components needed to increase output at its Durham facility, Wolfspeed can’t ramp its MVF facility as quickly and likely will be limited to 20% capacity utilization there through the end of FY’24 (Siler City will be a key driver to increased utilization beyond that).

Management later clarified that this constituted a two-quarter delay, but also that the company would not subsequently rush capacity to catch up to its prior targets. With that, the company will have to ration capacity among auto customers and it will have to supply more of that from Durham, hurting gross margins. Given that a big part of the bear case against Wolfspeed has revolved around the challenges of cost-effectively ramping considerable capacity growth in the coming years, this is not a trivial development even if it appears as though the primary issues (a lack of certain electrical components) are outside of management control and not unique to the company (other companies have noted ongoing supply constraints in various electrical components).

On top of all that, the SiC material and device space is only getting more competitive. I don’t consider Renesas getting into the SiC device space as any sort of surprise (I’ve written about this in prior articles on Renesas), but Wolfspeed is trying to ramp capacity in materials and devices at the same time that many other companies are bringing on significant capacity – the risk being, then, that the SiC materials market could eventually be oversupplied to a point where margins are meaningfully impacted (this has happened in other materials markets in the past and/or that Wolfspeed may find it difficult to be sustainably competitive with the likes of Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), onsemi, and STMicro in the device space.

The Outlook

With the reset to expectations following CY Q1 earnings, my revenue expectations for the next several years are about 20%-25% lower than previously; the net effect being to push the revenue ramp out by about a year (I was expecting $2B in FY’25, now I’m expecting that in FY’26; likewise, I’m now expecting $3.4B in FY’28 versus $3.3B in FY’27 previously). I’m also expecting lower gross and operating margins over that period, but I still believe mid-20%’s operating margins are possible in FY’27.

I was previously valuing Wolfspeed on the basis of a 6x multiple to FY’26 revenue discounted back at a double-digit rate. While going that far out to drive a fair value is clearly aggressive, trying to value the company on results over the next year or two is effectively pointless given the magnitude of capacity and revenue growth that Wolfspeed is looking to achieve. Using that same approach now drops my fair value to around $70.

The Bottom Line

I tend to think that the best you can do when valuing a high-growth company is to get an approximation of whether the valuation is reasonable or not. I believe valuation here is reasonable, but I also believe there are significant unanswered questions remaining around management’s ability to ramp capacity in a timely and cost-effective manner and to secure the funding it needs to achieve its capacity growth goals. If Wolfspeed succeeds, the shares will do well in the coming years, but this remains a high-risk call in a very competitive space.

