Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New Supply Agreement Boosts Investor Confidence In Wolfspeed, But Execution Is Crucial

Jul. 05, 2023 5:28 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)RNECF, RNECY
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.02K Followers

Summary

  • Wolfspeed shares jumped on a long-term supply agreement with leading auto chip producer Renesas that will see Renesas advance $2B to Wolfspeed for a 10-year SiC wafer supply agreement.
  • Renesas's agreement shows confidence in Wolfspeed's ability to successfully ramp capacity, as Renesas is launching SiC device production lines without internal SiC supply capacity.
  • Execution remains a central issue; the shares were rocked by management's April announcement of delays in ramping its key Mohawk Valley fab and successfully ramping further capacity growth is key.
  • China's announcement of export controls on gallium and germanium could create additional challenges for Wolfspeed, as it is a leading supplier of GaN materials.
  • Wolfspeed's valuation looks attractive in the context of future demand for SiC and GaN power devices, but this is a high-risk story that needs good news on execution and capex funding.
An illustration representing a computer circuit board and a car chip.

Jae Young Ju

Potential and hype can drive stocks for a while, but ultimately it is execution that delivers the long-term gains. Given further setbacks in ramping up its critical Mohawk Valley fab (or MVF), recent performance from Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) reminds

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.02K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.