Velo3D: Speculative Dip-Buying Opportunity

Jul. 05, 2023 5:38 PM ETVelo3D, Inc. (VLD)1 Comment
Tech and Growth
Summary

  • I consider VLD a speculative buy due to its share price bottoming out.
  • Risk remains high. VLD has been unprofitable and facing gradual decline in cash position since its SPAC merger.
  • Despite these challenges, VLD has a proven track record with key clients such as SpaceX. Growth opportunities remain solid, and cash burn may slow down in FY 2023.
Female operator with printed steel part in engineering research facility

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) is a leading manufacturer of metal 3D printers / 3DP for additive manufacturing / AM, specializing in advanced laser powder bed fusion technology. Their solutions enable the production of complex metal parts with high precision, quality, and reliability.

Former tech operator, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with over a decade of experience starting, investing, and building companies in Asia and US. Long-only manager seeking multi-asset technology / growth opportunities driving disruptive innovation globally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

northharrow
Today, 6:55 PM
Massive competition from divisions of public and non public companies worldwide. Rapid, leap frogging improvements in technology and especially, productivity, which is currently poor. VLD will have to fight for every order against cut price competition. I expect them to take only a very small sliver of this growing market and probably remain unprofitable. I predict little loyalty from their current customers for repeat orders. We all got over excited about prospects for VLD, DM, MKFG and other offerings.
