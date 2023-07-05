Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The U.S. Dollar: Telling The U.S. It Is Not On The Right Track

Jul. 05, 2023 5:40 PM ET1 Comment
John M. Mason
Summary

  • The value of the U.S. dollar has risen during the first part of Joe Biden's term as president and has fallen the second.
  • In the first part, beginning around January 6, 2021, investors seemed to believe that the U.S. was heading on the right track to a stronger world economy.
  • In the second part, starting in the fall of 2022, the value of the U.S. dollar has backed off as investors may have thought that the administration was being too stimulative.
  • Point: Investors are telling the U.S. government that it needs to generate policies that support a stronger dollar, policies aimed at building global financial strength.

Dollar sign with question mark

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

The performance of the U.S. dollar divides the Joe Biden presidency into two separate segments.

The first of these periods begins around January 6, 2021, the day the U.S. capitol was attacked.

The second begins

This article was written by

John M. Mason
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Comments (1)

M
Marc Legault
Today, 6:24 PM
Comments (614)
Strong dollar is akin to obsession with penis size. It doesn’t really matter.

uS rates r not fighting inflation, so who wants to lose money. So money goes elsewhere. Global investors r not buying Powell lame actions. And us gov is heading to default or soft default (ie inflation). Nothing to do with Biden btw.
