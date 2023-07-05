JuSun

Most everyone who understands finance have heard about ROI (return on investment). While that is a fine metric for measuring stock price performance, it should also be considered as something that's variable, because stock prices change every day.

For example, someone who purchases a non-dividend paying stock can see wild swings in their ROI on the purchase, as it's not uncommon for stocks to swing 20%+ in either direction over the course of a year.

An underappreciated alternative to ROI is what is known as the "Payback Period." Payback period can be a good complementary analysis tool, because it measures the time period in which an investor can get their principal back in the form of interest/dividends. Unlike unrealized gains, a dividend payment is yours to keep and no one can take that away from you.

This brings me to Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), which currently throws off an attractive 9.7% dividend yield, thereby giving potentially far shorter payback period compared the 1.5% yield of the S&P 500 (SP500).

I last covered GLAD here back in March, highlighting its quality attributes, and the stock has given investors an 11% total return since then, thanks in part to dividends. In this article, I provide an update and discuss why the stock remains an attractive high yield option for investors.

Why GLAD?

Gladstone Capital is an externally-managed business development company, or BDC, that's led by longtime CEO David Gladstone. While bigger players like Ares Capital (ARCC) and Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) are limited to the upper middle market due to their far bigger size, GLAD invests in the lower middle market, as defined by those U.S. businesses with $3-$5MM in annual EBITDA.

The LMM space is beneficial for those BDC players that participate in the space in that it is more fragmented (think more opportunities) with less competition. GLAD also differs from its sibling BDC, Gladstone Investment (GAIN), in that it operates more like a traditional BDC with 91% of its investments being senior secured loans (74% in lower risk first lien debt). Its portfolio companies are also reasonably levered for smaller companies, with net debt to EBITDA of 3.5x.

Like all BDCs, GLAD is benefitting from higher interest rates, as 92% of its loan portfolio is floating rate. Moreover, GLAD is seeing robust origination activity, with deal value on new originations exceeding portfolio exits and refinancing over the past several quarters, resulting in net asset growth of $150 million over the last 12 reported months. As shown below, origination activity since 2021 has been sustained at an elevated level, while weighted average yield has risen sharply to 13.1% over the last 12 months.

The higher portfolio yield combined with robust origination activity resulted in net investment income growing by 10% YoY during the fiscal second quarter to $9.6 million, or $0.26 on a per share basis, more than covering GLAD's $0.08 monthly dividend rate, which was raised from the previous $0.075 rate in April of this year.

Importantly, GLAD is using its share price premium to NAV to issue equity in an accretive manner, and this helped to grow NAV/share by $0.13 on a sequential quarter-on-quarter basis to $9.19 as of the end of March. Only 1 investment is on nonaccrual status representing just 0.4% of portfolio fair value. GLAD also carries reasonably low leverage with a debt to equity ratio of 105%. This, combined with the ability to tap equity markets in an accretive manner gives GLAD ample opportunities to grow its portfolio.

Risks to GLAD include materially higher rates, which may be unsustainable for GLAD's borrowers. However, the Fed is projected to raise rates just 2 more times this year, meaning a marked slowdown in the rate raising pace over the past 12 months. Plus, management can give concessions with respect to raising rates on borrowers, and they have not seen a material deterioration in the businesses of portfolio companies.

Plus, there is a slowdown in venture capital fundraising from the elevated levels in 2021 and 2022. According to Pitchbook, U.S. VCs are on track to raise 73% less capital than the record-setting amount raised in 2022. While lower fundraising activity means less capital for new companies trying to get their start, it also means that existing companies have less avenues to turn to for equity financing, resulting in potentially more demand for debt financing from BDCs like GLAD. A pullback in lending from regional banks due to their issues around commercial real estate could also sustain stronger borrower demand from GLAD.

Lastly, GLAD does not appear to be expensive at the price of $9.91 as of writing, which equates to a modest 8% premium to NAV per share of $9.19. As shown below, GLAD is accustomed to trading at a premium to NAV, and the current valuation sits at the low end of its 5-year range. Considering GLAD's tailwinds and its strong performance, I believe a 1.2x price-to-book ratio is not out of the question, and could lead to potential double-digit total returns, including the 9.7% dividend rate.

Investor Takeaway

For investors looking for a high dividend yield to supplement their portfolio, Gladstone Capital remains an attractive option. The stock offers an attractive 9.7% current dividend yield, robust origination activity and net investment income growth, giving the company continued dividend growth potential. As such, investors who are more focused on the payback period on investment with potential for capital gains ought to give Gladstone Capital stock a look at the current level.