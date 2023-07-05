Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel Corporation: Nowhere Near A Turnaround

Jul. 05, 2023 5:50 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)5 Comments
Summary

  • Intel Corporation faces significant challenges in the near term and needs to prove it can compete with major players in the fabrication industry like Taiwan Semiconductors.
  • Despite a healthy working capital ratio, Intel's debt has significantly increased over the last decade, and its return on assets and equity are below minimum thresholds.
  • The company's intrinsic value is $22.70, implying a -32.5% downside from the current valuation, making it a "sell" for now.

Intel To Report Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

In this article, I will go over Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) potential catalyst that may propel the company's turnaround and will look into its financial history, and will perform a DCF valuation to see what the company

MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Comments (5)

d
deadhead213
Today, 6:38 PM
Premium
Comments (5.06K)
Let’s review this article in the next 18 months and see where $intc is. I for one see a total turnaround happening and management seems to be moving in the right direction. Albeit, it’s not a fast process, but, it seems the odds for a turnaround are coming to fruition, and shareholders patient to wait will be rewarded
s
stkedu7
Today, 6:37 PM
Premium
Comments (74)
You have some good points. I agree in the short term (ie next two years) Intel will be struggling. Current negative cashflow is a concern. Either they continue to find ways to save cash in the short run (layoffs, cancel projects, mfg. improvements) or they borrow themselves into bankruptcy. They currently have excess mfg. capacity before any of these additional plants come online. Selling MobilEye shares in the short run may help cashflow, but it’s a small dent in their large cash needs. Gov’t incentives have played out in the US & the EU. If you can stand to hold onto until 2026, you may have a chance to see better results
c
colayco
Today, 6:30 PM
Comments (165)
Intel’s best days are 3 decades behind it.
M
Mojo_hk
Today, 6:06 PM
Comments (1K)
Your growth assumptions should be validated against Intel's published business case and then you should pull a downside scenario from there. I think you're nowhere close. You should also take into consideration assets like mobileye which can have an exponential impact.
sid gold profile picture
sid gold
Today, 6:04 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (761)
Totally do NOT agree
With the massive backing of the USA -and Western Governments to get away from the Domination of China and Taiwan in foundry Intel is in the forefront of getting the government investments and will prosper
