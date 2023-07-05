Veeva Systems: Richly Priced For What It Offers
Summary
- Veeva Systems Inc.'s growth-oriented shareholder base has largely exited the stock, leading to a more thoughtful investor base focused on the company's profitability margins.
- Despite its strong financial position with no debt and ample cash reserves, Veeva Systems stock is currently priced at a multiple of 31x forward non-GAAP operating margins.
- All in all, I'm neutral on Veeva Systems stock.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Deep Value Returns. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) needs to deliver against its fiscal 2025 goal. Recall, in my previous analysis, I said this much,
I believe that, to a large extent, its ''growth-oriented'' shareholder base has already rotated out of the name. What this means in practice is that with its share price already down 40% from its prior highs, the growth investors have already left Veeva Systems Inc. stock.
Therefore, the sort of investor that is now involved in Veeva when its outlook for the coming years points to mid-10s% CAGR is much more thoughtful towards the company's profitability margins, rather than simply seeking growth for growth's sake.
Accordingly, at the core of my thesis is the marriage of moderately low growth rates this year, together with a company that is poised to see strong levels of profitability next year.
But having to pay around 31x next year's operating profits keeps me on the sidelines.
Why Veeva Systems? Why Now?
Veeva Systems seeks to streamline processes, improve compliance, and increase efficiency for life sciences organizations. Its platform is aimed at pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.
Veeva is able to leverage its deep knowledge of the regulatory environment, and compliance requirements to best serve life sciences organizations.
Essentially, the bull case for Veeva is that it has a moat around its industry expertise. And yet, to be clear, this does not mean that Veeva does not have competitors, Veeva very much does.
For instance, going forward, Salesforce (CRM) will be increasingly competing with Veeva Vault, as both companies attempt to provide Customer Relations Management to potential clients.
The point I'm making here is that although Veeva Systems isn't growing all that fast right now, what it lacks in revenue growth prospects, it more than makes up with profitability.
Revenue Growth Rates, All Eyes on Fiscal 2025
Veeva consistently asserts that in fiscal 2024, the current fiscal year, Veeva's TFC standardization [the contract adjustment] impacts its timing of revenue recognition, but looking out to fiscal 2025, the business will have moved on.
Simply put, given this setup, one could argue that it's even better if Veeva doesn't deliver a very strong performance this year so that next year its narrative can be all about its reignited acceleration.
Because as we stand right now, fiscal 2024 is expected to deliver about 10% CAGR, which is hardly going to get anyone particularly excited.
In the next section, we'll discuss the bull case for Veeva Systems.
Profitability Profile is the Crown Jewel
At the core of the bull case is that Veeva's underlying profitability points to approximately 36% non-GAAP operating margins in fiscal 2025, which starts in roughly 6 months' time.
This is approximately 200 basis expansion from the 34% non-GAAP operating margins expected for this fiscal year.
All that being said, the bearish consideration here is that looking out to the next fiscal year, the stock is priced at 31x forward non-GAAP operating margins. This is a multiple, that in my opinion, is not particularly attractive.
Yes, Veeva's customer base is unlikely to meaningfully churn out with time, so the customers already on the platform, are likely to stick around paying a subscription to its platform, but I still find that paying around 31x forward non-GAAP operating margins leaves me priced out.
On yet the other hand, one should bear in mind that Veeva's financial position is very strong, with no debt on its balance sheet and approximately $2.5 billion of cash and equivalents, meaning that the business is very well set up with ample resources. Indeed, I wouldn't be surprised to see Veeva announcing a new share repurchase program in the coming few quarters.
The Bottom Line
Veeva Systems is facing the challenge of delivering on its fiscal 2025 goals.
Its current investor base is now more focused on the company's profitability margins rather than seeking aggressive growth.
Veeva Systems Inc.'s revenue growth rates are modest in the near term, but its profitability profile is its main strength, with an expected expansion to 36% non-GAAP operating margins in fiscal 2025.
However, the stock is currently priced at a multiple of 31x forward non-GAAP operating margins, which I find richly priced.
Despite this, Veeva's strong financial position with no debt and substantial cash reserves positions the company well. However, I remain neutral on this name.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Our Investment Group is focused on value investing as part of the Great Energy Transition. For example, did you know that AI uses thousands of megawatt hours for even small computing tasks? Join our Investment Group and invest in stocks that participate in this future growth trend.
I provide regular updates to our stock picks. Plus we hold a weekly webinar and a hand-holding service for new and experienced investors. Further, Deep Value Returns has an active, vibrant, and kind community. Join our lively community!
We are focused on the confluence of the Decarbonization of energy, Digitalization with AI, and Deglobalization.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Investment Group with real performance. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)