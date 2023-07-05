Sean Anthony Eddy

Investment Thesis

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) needs to deliver against its fiscal 2025 goal. Recall, in my previous analysis, I said this much,

I believe that, to a large extent, its ''growth-oriented'' shareholder base has already rotated out of the name. What this means in practice is that with its share price already down 40% from its prior highs, the growth investors have already left Veeva Systems Inc. stock. Therefore, the sort of investor that is now involved in Veeva when its outlook for the coming years points to mid-10s% CAGR is much more thoughtful towards the company's profitability margins, rather than simply seeking growth for growth's sake.

Accordingly, at the core of my thesis is the marriage of moderately low growth rates this year, together with a company that is poised to see strong levels of profitability next year.

But having to pay around 31x next year's operating profits keeps me on the sidelines.

Why Veeva Systems? Why Now?

Veeva Systems seeks to streamline processes, improve compliance, and increase efficiency for life sciences organizations. Its platform is aimed at pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.

Veeva is able to leverage its deep knowledge of the regulatory environment, and compliance requirements to best serve life sciences organizations.

Essentially, the bull case for Veeva is that it has a moat around its industry expertise. And yet, to be clear, this does not mean that Veeva does not have competitors, Veeva very much does.

For instance, going forward, Salesforce (CRM) will be increasingly competing with Veeva Vault, as both companies attempt to provide Customer Relations Management to potential clients.

The point I'm making here is that although Veeva Systems isn't growing all that fast right now, what it lacks in revenue growth prospects, it more than makes up with profitability.

Revenue Growth Rates, All Eyes on Fiscal 2025

VEEV revenue growth rates

Veeva consistently asserts that in fiscal 2024, the current fiscal year, Veeva's TFC standardization [the contract adjustment] impacts its timing of revenue recognition, but looking out to fiscal 2025, the business will have moved on.

Simply put, given this setup, one could argue that it's even better if Veeva doesn't deliver a very strong performance this year so that next year its narrative can be all about its reignited acceleration.

Because as we stand right now, fiscal 2024 is expected to deliver about 10% CAGR, which is hardly going to get anyone particularly excited.

In the next section, we'll discuss the bull case for Veeva Systems.

Profitability Profile is the Crown Jewel

VEEV Q1 2024

At the core of the bull case is that Veeva's underlying profitability points to approximately 36% non-GAAP operating margins in fiscal 2025, which starts in roughly 6 months' time.

This is approximately 200 basis expansion from the 34% non-GAAP operating margins expected for this fiscal year.

All that being said, the bearish consideration here is that looking out to the next fiscal year, the stock is priced at 31x forward non-GAAP operating margins. This is a multiple, that in my opinion, is not particularly attractive.

Yes, Veeva's customer base is unlikely to meaningfully churn out with time, so the customers already on the platform, are likely to stick around paying a subscription to its platform, but I still find that paying around 31x forward non-GAAP operating margins leaves me priced out.

On yet the other hand, one should bear in mind that Veeva's financial position is very strong, with no debt on its balance sheet and approximately $2.5 billion of cash and equivalents, meaning that the business is very well set up with ample resources. Indeed, I wouldn't be surprised to see Veeva announcing a new share repurchase program in the coming few quarters.

The Bottom Line

Veeva Systems is facing the challenge of delivering on its fiscal 2025 goals.

Its current investor base is now more focused on the company's profitability margins rather than seeking aggressive growth.

Veeva Systems Inc.'s revenue growth rates are modest in the near term, but its profitability profile is its main strength, with an expected expansion to 36% non-GAAP operating margins in fiscal 2025.

However, the stock is currently priced at a multiple of 31x forward non-GAAP operating margins, which I find richly priced.

Despite this, Veeva's strong financial position with no debt and substantial cash reserves positions the company well. However, I remain neutral on this name.