Kraft Heinz: I Believe In Their Deep Value Turnaround Story

Jul. 05, 2023 6:07 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)2 Comments
The Value Corner
Summary

  • Kraft Heinz, the third-largest producer of packaged foods in the US, has seen mixed performance since its 2015 merger, leading to generally pessimistic investor sentiment towards the firm.
  • The appointment of a new CEO and a focus on operational excellence could provide a turnaround deep-value opportunity for value-oriented investors.
  • Despite challenges such as changing consumer tastes and rising costs, the company's strong brand portfolio and economies of scale provide a narrow economic moat.
  • A 29% undervaluation provides a sufficient safety margin to potentially build a position in the firm.

Investment Thesis

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is the third-largest producer of packaged foods in the United States. Their global scale combined with a widespread product portfolio provides the firm with a narrow economic moat.

This article was written by

The Value Corner
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Financial.Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions.Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Always Bullish
Today, 6:18 PM
Great company to own if your a value investor looking for solid long-term dividend income and to sleep soundly while you own. Good dividend yield and perfect for those who want retire early on their dividend income.
HATEFEEBAY
Today, 6:13 PM
Well done addressing the debt as well as a comprehensive valuation. I've been a buyer and I am long, enjoying the sustainable dividend to pay me to wait it out. No matter what economic policies come and go, people always have to eat.
